Pigeon cull at Ipswich Waterfront for ‘public safety reasons’

PUBLISHED: 13:26 09 November 2018

Pigeons and other wild birds can be killed to protect the public Picture: ARCHANT

A cull of pigeons is to be carried out on Ipswich Waterfront for public safety reasons.

Associated British Ports (ABP), who own the port at Ipswich, have informed people living nearby that they are due to carry out a controlled killing of pigeons on Sunday, November 18, between 10am and 1pm.

They will be carrying out the cull to curb the pigeon population and ensure it doesn’t endanger the UK’s food supply chain.

ABP have reiterated their reasoning for carrying out the cull and reassured residents the culling will be completed quickly and humanely using trained professionals.

“ABP is part of the UK’s food supply chain and as such, we adhere to strict regulations regarding the control of pests at the Port of Ipswich,” a spokesman said.

“Measures are in place to prevent the spread of disease, stop serious damage to food and preserve public health and safety.

“We are committed to safeguarding the integrity of the UK’s food supply.

They added: “The cull will be carried out by shooting, the quickest and most humane method, by trained professionals under licenses issued by the appropriate government agencies.”

According to the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA), land owners and people given permission by authorities or the Environment Agency are granted a general licence to cull certain wild birds.

The licence can only be used to preserve public health or to ensure public safety.

It cannot be used to simply cull birds that considered to be a nuisance.

Strict laws also state the birds must be killed and/or taken quickly and humanely.

This can be done using either a semi-automatic weapon, a cage trap or even a net.

If all these rules are adhered too then a number of birds, including pigeons, magpies and Canada geese, can be killed or taken.

Bosses at ABP also said they had explored other avenues in managing the pigeon population.

The spokesman said: “We have examined all the possibilities in managing the pigeon population and we are now fulfilling our legal obligations in the most effective and humane way possible.

“These actions are necessary to protect the UK public.”

