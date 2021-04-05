Gallery
Have you seen some new post boxes popping up?
- Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND
Posties, post boxes and giant envelopes, have been appearing at houses around Ipswich as families embrace a creative Easter trail.
Homes in Medway Road, Elmhurst Drive, Murray Road and Derwent Drive have created impressive postal-themed garden and window displays as part of the trail, inspired by The Jolly Postman book.
The trail has encouraged children to get active in the school holidays.
Each house is plotted on a map, and families taking part need to note down the name of the postman or postwoman at each stop.
Organisers, the Cliff Lane Friends Association, have arranged for children who complete the trail to receive a certificate, chocolate coin and sunflower seeds.
There is still time for families in Ipswich to join in with the ' Jolly Postman's Journey' - inspired by the book by Janet and Allan Ahlberg, before the end of the Easter holidays.
The trail finishes this Friday, April 9, and you can download a map for £2, via this link.
You may also want to watch:
Funds raised from the trail will go to Cliff Lane Primary School.
Take a look at of some of the impressive creations below
Most Read
- 1 Coronavirus 'growth rate' rises in East Anglia
- 2 When to watch for the Lyrid meteor shower 2021
- 3 People with these surnames could be sitting on unclaimed estate fortunes
- 4 Three people - including two teens - injured in shotgun attack
- 5 Matt Hancock summonsed to High Court over shops and pubs reopening
- 6 Anger as residents' 'bullied' over village housing plans
- 7 RAF firefighter speechless after retirement flight with American colleagues
- 8 North Stander: Such fragility in our team - and now I've found a worrying fact about the Rochdale game
- 9 Easter snow and hail showers could last over two days
- 10 Walkers flock to east coast to enjoy sunny spell on Easter Sunday