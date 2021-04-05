News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Have you seen some new post boxes popping up?

Suzanne Day

Published: 12:00 PM April 5, 2021   
George, Reggie and Ernie. Cliff Lane Primary school have created a postman trail around Ipswich Pic

George, Reggie and Ernie have enjoyed getting involved with the Cliff Lane Friends Association Jolly Postman's Journey Trail in Ipswich - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Posties, post boxes and giant envelopes, have been appearing at houses around Ipswich as families embrace a creative Easter trail. 

Homes in Medway Road, Elmhurst Drive, Murray Road and Derwent Drive have created impressive postal-themed garden and window displays as part of the trail, inspired by The Jolly Postman book.

Ruben and Amelie. Cliff Lane Primary school have created a postman trail around Ipswich Picture: CH

Ruben and Amelie have been taking part in the Jolly Postman trail in Ipswich during the school holidays - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The trail has encouraged children to get active in the school holidays.

Each house is plotted on a map, and families taking part need to note down the name of the postman or postwoman at each stop. 

Cliff Lane Primary school have created a postman trail around Ipswich Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

You may have seen a few extra post-boxes in Ipswich over the last few weeks - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Organisers, the Cliff Lane Friends Association, have arranged for children who complete the trail to receive a certificate, chocolate coin and sunflower seeds. 

There is still time for families in Ipswich to join in with the ' Jolly Postman's Journey' - inspired by the book by Janet and Allan Ahlberg, before the end of the Easter holidays. 

Cliff Lane Primary school have created a postman trail around Ipswich Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Families have got creative whilst helping raise funds for Cliff Lane Primary School in Ipswich - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The trail finishes this Friday, April 9, and you can download a map for £2, via this link. 

Funds raised from the trail will go to Cliff Lane Primary School. 

Take a look at of some of the impressive creations below 

Cliff Lane Primary school have created a postman trail around Ipswich Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The trail was inspired by the Jolly Postman book, and follows on from a successful Halloween trail which was also organised by the Cliff Lane Friends Association - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Cliff Lane Primary school have created a postman trail around Ipswich Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Have you spotted this creative floral bike which is part of the trail? - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Cliff Lane Primary school have created a postman trail around Ipswich Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Cliff Lane Friends Association have created a Jolly Postman trail around Ipswich raising funds for Cliff Lane Primary school - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Cliff Lane Primary school have created a postman trail around Ipswich Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Cliff Lane Friends Association have created a Jolly Postman trail around Ipswich raising funds for Cliff Lane Primary school - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Cliff Lane Primary school have created a postman trail around Ipswich Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Cliff Lane Friends Association have created a Jolly Postman trail around Ipswich raising funds for Cliff Lane Primary school - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND





