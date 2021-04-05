Gallery

Published: 12:00 PM April 5, 2021

George, Reggie and Ernie have enjoyed getting involved with the Cliff Lane Friends Association Jolly Postman's Journey Trail in Ipswich - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Posties, post boxes and giant envelopes, have been appearing at houses around Ipswich as families embrace a creative Easter trail.

Homes in Medway Road, Elmhurst Drive, Murray Road and Derwent Drive have created impressive postal-themed garden and window displays as part of the trail, inspired by The Jolly Postman book.

Ruben and Amelie have been taking part in the Jolly Postman trail in Ipswich during the school holidays - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The trail has encouraged children to get active in the school holidays.

Each house is plotted on a map, and families taking part need to note down the name of the postman or postwoman at each stop.

You may have seen a few extra post-boxes in Ipswich over the last few weeks - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Organisers, the Cliff Lane Friends Association, have arranged for children who complete the trail to receive a certificate, chocolate coin and sunflower seeds.

There is still time for families in Ipswich to join in with the ' Jolly Postman's Journey' - inspired by the book by Janet and Allan Ahlberg, before the end of the Easter holidays.

Families have got creative whilst helping raise funds for Cliff Lane Primary School in Ipswich - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The trail finishes this Friday, April 9, and you can download a map for £2, via this link.

You may also want to watch:

Funds raised from the trail will go to Cliff Lane Primary School.

Take a look at of some of the impressive creations below

The trail was inspired by the Jolly Postman book, and follows on from a successful Halloween trail which was also organised by the Cliff Lane Friends Association - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Have you spotted this creative floral bike which is part of the trail? - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Cliff Lane Friends Association have created a Jolly Postman trail around Ipswich raising funds for Cliff Lane Primary school - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Cliff Lane Friends Association have created a Jolly Postman trail around Ipswich raising funds for Cliff Lane Primary school - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Cliff Lane Friends Association have created a Jolly Postman trail around Ipswich raising funds for Cliff Lane Primary school - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND



