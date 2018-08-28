Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Gallery

Pick the official Suffolk Police Christmas card - drawn by Ipswich primary students

PUBLISHED: 12:29 27 November 2018

Entry One of the primary school student designs to be used on the Suffolk Constabulary Christmas Cards for 2018. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Entry One of the primary school student designs to be used on the Suffolk Constabulary Christmas Cards for 2018. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Archant

Students from three Ipswich primary schools are in the running to have their festive drawings featured on Suffolk Constabulary’s official Christmas cards.

Entry Two of the primary school student designs to be used on the Suffolk Constabulary Christmas Cards for 2018. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARYEntry Two of the primary school student designs to be used on the Suffolk Constabulary Christmas Cards for 2018. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Starting Monday November 26 and running until Friday November 30, the public will have the chance to vote for their favourite designs and see the top four made into card that will be sent out by the force this season.

Chief Constable Gareth Wilson invited pupils from Piper’s Vale Primary Academy, Ravenswood Community Primary School and Murrayfield Primary Academy to put their artistic skills to the test.

Mr Wilson said: “I would like to thank all of the children who took part in this year’s competition. The level of talent was so high that I am giving the public the opportunity to help choose the winners.”

The four images with the most votes on the Suffolk Constabulary website and likes on the Facebook page will be printed and sent out to over a 1,000 recipients.

Entry Three of the primary school student designs to be used on the Suffolk Constabulary Christmas Cards for 2018. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARYEntry Three of the primary school student designs to be used on the Suffolk Constabulary Christmas Cards for 2018. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Mr Wilson added: “As well as seeing their designs represent Suffolk Constabulary, the winners will also be invited in on a guided tour of our headquarters, which should be exciting for any young person; the chance to look inside and see exactly what goes on here.”

Suffolk’s Police and Crime Commissioner Tim Passmore said: “This is such a lovely idea. I’d like to thank everyone who has submitted a design and say well done to the young people whose designs have been shortlisted.

“Please take a look at the constabulary’s Facebook page and let us know which one you ‘like’ the best.”

Those that want to vote for their favourite picture can do so on the Suffolk police Facebook page and on the Suffolk Constabulary website.

Entry Four of the primary school student designs to be used on the Suffolk Constabulary Christmas Cards for 2018. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARYEntry Four of the primary school student designs to be used on the Suffolk Constabulary Christmas Cards for 2018. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Entry Five of the primary school student designs to be used on the Suffolk Constabulary Christmas Cards for 2018. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARYEntry Five of the primary school student designs to be used on the Suffolk Constabulary Christmas Cards for 2018. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Entry Six of the primary school student designs to be used on the Suffolk Constabulary Christmas Cards for 2018. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARYEntry Six of the primary school student designs to be used on the Suffolk Constabulary Christmas Cards for 2018. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Entry Seven of the primary school student designs to be used on the Suffolk Constabulary Christmas Cards for 2018. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARYEntry Seven of the primary school student designs to be used on the Suffolk Constabulary Christmas Cards for 2018. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Entry Eight of the primary school student designs to be used on the Suffolk Constabulary Christmas Cards for 2018. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARYEntry Eight of the primary school student designs to be used on the Suffolk Constabulary Christmas Cards for 2018. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Topic Tags:

Police seek witnesses after car fails to stop

22 minutes ago Michael Steward
Police are appealing for witnesses after the incident in Smeaton Close, Colchester Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police are appealing for witnesses after a driver failed to stop when asked to by officers in Colchester at the weekend.

‘We don’t need no more tattooists in this town’

25 minutes ago Jessica Hill
Marks and Spencer Clacton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Residents call for Primark to move into the space left by M&S - but does the future really lie in more retail?

‘She could easily have died’ – Detective calls for community to come forward after Jaywick arson

40 minutes ago Michael Steward
Police say answers to what happened in the Jaywick arson lie in the community Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The detective leading the investigation into a fire in Essex which left a teenager with severe burns believes the answers to what happened lie in the community.

Snooker club’s moving tribute to popular player who took his own life

13:16 Jake Foxford
Paul Sparrow, left, beat Mark Hardy, right, to win the inaugural Craig Daniels Memorial Snooker Tournament at Felixstowe Snooker Club on November 25. Picture: ALAN RANDALL

Famous world snooker player Joe Perry helped a club raise thousands of pounds for a mental health charity in honour of a member who took his own life.

Two arrested on suspicion of robbery following Clacton incident

12:34 Michael Steward
West Avenue in Clacton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of robbery after a 73-year-old woman was pushed over and had her trolley stolen in Clacton.

Man in serious but stable condition after Bury incident

12:03 Michael Steward
Tayfen Road in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A man in his 70s who taken to hospital following an alleged assault in Bury St Edmunds is no longer in a life-threatening condition, police have said.

Ipswich Town legends back at theatre for Evening With show

11:23 Michael Steward
Ipswich Town v Oxford, May 1986. Terry Butcher is appearing at the Theatre Royal in Bury St Edmunds Picture: ARCHANT ARCHIVE

Ipswich Town legends Terry Butcher, Bryan Hamilton and Matt Holland will be at the Theatre Royal in Bury St Edmunds in January for a lively night of stories about the club.

Most read

Video ‘It’s going to be a long time until they have success unless something changes’ - Hurst reflects on Town job

Paul Hurst was sacked as Ipswich Town manager on October 24. Picture Pagepix

Family pay tribute to ‘lovable’ Stowmarket skateboarder who died of prescription drug overdose

Luke shows off his skateboarding skills Picture: ANDREW JARVIS

RAF base to host largest aerial training exercise of its kind

Air Commodore Jez Attridge from the Royal Air Force alongside Major General Luc De Rancourt from the French Air Force (left) and Major General John Wood from the United States Air Force (right) at RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk, ahead of Operation Point Blank. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Updated 100 jobs at risk as company calls in the administrators

Sulby House office block in Sudbury, which until recently was occupied by Prolog

WATCH - One way system reopened after firefighters tackle major building fire in Ipswich

Firefighters tackling the blaze Picture: SAM DAWES

Man who died in farming tragedy had not followed safety rules, inquest hears

Suffolk Coroners Court at Beacon House, White House Road, Ipswich Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24