School open as normal following sickness bug closure

The Willows Primary School in Downing Close, Ipswich, has reopened today after a sickness bug swept through the school last week Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Sarah Lucy brown

An Ipswich primary school which was forced to close on Friday after a sickness bug wiped out staff and pupils has reopened today.

The Willows Primary School in Chantry closed on Friday and called in a professional cleaning crew after more than a third contracted the illness.

A post on the school's website this morning said: "The school will be open this Monday as normal".

The Downing Close school described the illness as a "severe sickness and diarrhoea bug", which had affected pupils and a number of staff.

Speaking on Friday, headteacher Paul Arch said the school made "the difficult but necessary decision" to close the school on Friday to prevent the further spread of any germs as well as allow for a specialist "deep clean" of the site.

He added he was looking forward to seeing all pupils back this week.

The school, which is part of the Orwell Multi Academy Trust, has around 358 pupils and a nursery.