E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

School open as normal following sickness bug closure

PUBLISHED: 08:12 25 November 2019 | UPDATED: 08:12 25 November 2019

The Willows Primary School in Downing Close, Ipswich, has reopened today after a sickness bug swept through the school last week Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The Willows Primary School in Downing Close, Ipswich, has reopened today after a sickness bug swept through the school last week Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Sarah Lucy brown

An Ipswich primary school which was forced to close on Friday after a sickness bug wiped out staff and pupils has reopened today.

The Willows Primary School in Chantry closed on Friday and called in a professional cleaning crew after more than a third contracted the illness.

A post on the school's website this morning said: "The school will be open this Monday as normal".

You may also want to watch:

The Downing Close school described the illness as a "severe sickness and diarrhoea bug", which had affected pupils and a number of staff.

MORE: Primary closes after sickness bug sweeps through school

Speaking on Friday, headteacher Paul Arch said the school made "the difficult but necessary decision" to close the school on Friday to prevent the further spread of any germs as well as allow for a specialist "deep clean" of the site.

He added he was looking forward to seeing all pupils back this week.

The school, which is part of the Orwell Multi Academy Trust, has around 358 pupils and a nursery.

Most Read

‘Incidents like this don’t often happen’ - police on Norwich Road fracas

The scene in Norwich Road Picture: ARCHANT

Eleven people injured in serious minibus crash

Emergency Services were called to a two-vehicle collision on the A134 between Thetford and Mundford. Picture: Ruth Lawes

A14 reopens after closing suddenly last night

As happy shoppers leave the fayre there will be traffic chaos for anyone wanting to take the A14 west. Pictures: SUFFOLK DRONE IMAGING AND PHOTOGRAPHY SERVICES www.suffolkdroneimaging.com

Teenager receives more than 50 parking fines - but doesn’t even own a car

A romanian teenager has received more than 50 parking fines from Ipswich Borough Council for a Volkswagen Golf he claims is not his Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Bury St Edmunds Christmas fayre hailed as ‘best year yet’

Bury St Edmunds Christmas Market 2019 Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Most Read

‘Incidents like this don’t often happen’ - police on Norwich Road fracas

The scene in Norwich Road Picture: ARCHANT

Eleven people injured in serious minibus crash

Emergency Services were called to a two-vehicle collision on the A134 between Thetford and Mundford. Picture: Ruth Lawes

A14 reopens after closing suddenly last night

As happy shoppers leave the fayre there will be traffic chaos for anyone wanting to take the A14 west. Pictures: SUFFOLK DRONE IMAGING AND PHOTOGRAPHY SERVICES www.suffolkdroneimaging.com

Teenager receives more than 50 parking fines - but doesn’t even own a car

A romanian teenager has received more than 50 parking fines from Ipswich Borough Council for a Volkswagen Golf he claims is not his Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Bury St Edmunds Christmas fayre hailed as ‘best year yet’

Bury St Edmunds Christmas Market 2019 Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Number of new homes built each year needs to DOUBLE to meet targets

New housing has already provoked opposition, such as here in Framlingham, but the region needs even more to meet targets Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

School open as normal following sickness bug closure

The Willows Primary School in Downing Close, Ipswich, has reopened today after a sickness bug swept through the school last week Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Historic windmill to be used as polling station in 200th anniversary year

Thelnetham Windmill as a polling station for the first time in May 2019. Picture: WEST SUFFOLK COUNCIL

Bold vision for area aims to create 30,000 new jobs

Harwich International Port - vital for the future of north Essex's economy Picture: HUTCHISON PORTS UK

Heavy traffic on A14 due to lane closure

A stalled vehicle on the A14 westbound is causing tailbacks Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists