Woman calls on firefighters for help after anniversary accident

PUBLISHED: 14:21 10 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:43 10 March 2019

The woman wore the wedding ring for the first time in years to celebrate her 21st wedding anniversary. Pictures: THINKSTOCK

The woman wore the wedding ring for the first time in years to celebrate her 21st wedding anniversary. Pictures: THINKSTOCK

An attempt at romantic nostalgia prompted a trip to the fire station after a woman’s wedding ring got stuck on her finger.

The woman, celebrating her 21st wedding anniversary, put on the ring on Saturday night to mark the occasion.

It is understood she had previously not worn the gold band in years, having complained it was too small.

Upon realising the ring was stuck, the woman alerted a friend who previously worked for the fire service, who attempted to remove the ring using a technique involving dental floss.

After numerous attempts failed, the woman visited the Princes Street fire station in Ipswich to have the ring professionally removed by fire crews.

Firefighters used a Gem 2 battery powered ring cutter to remove the 22-carat gold band, which proved a tricky task due to its proximity to her engagement ring.

It took 20 minutes to remove the ring, with the woman leaving the station by about midday.

A spokesman for the Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: “You’d be surprised how many people turn up at our door in a similar situation.

“The woman had previously said that the ring would need altering at some point, so by us cutting the ring we’ve probably saved her half the costs.”

The spokesman also confirmed that the woman later left the station safe and well and that they were happy to assist in their strange anniversary tale.

