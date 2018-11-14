Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Jail risks giving prisoners too much control by being overly-PC, campaigner claims

14 November, 2018 - 16:03
Faith Spear. Picture: KJ SPEAR

Faith Spear. Picture: KJ SPEAR

Copyright 2016 KJ Spear. This image may be used unmodified in print and online on strict condition the photo is credited as foll

A Suffolk jail risks giving prisoners too much control by using politically correct terms to refer to cells and criminals, a leading prison commentator and campaigner has claimed.

HMP Warren Hill in Hollesley, Suffolk Picture: ARCHANTHMP Warren Hill in Hollesley, Suffolk Picture: ARCHANT

Faith Spear - named this week as of one our Inspiring Women of Suffolk - was speaking following the revelation that HMP Warren Hill, in Hollesley near Woodbridge, now calls prisoners “residents” and cells “rooms”.

Other jails are also known to avoid the term “inmates”.

The criminologist from Ipswich, who rose to prominence after she was dismissed as chairman of Hollesley Bay’s Independent Monitoring Board (IMB) for highlighting what she saw as failings in he system, said it was important to treat prisoners humanely.

The IMB at Warren Hill praised the decision, made last summer, to use the words residents and rooms, saying it helps provide a safe and “pioneeringly constructive environment”.

It was decided by managers at the prison and was not a directive from the Ministry of Justice (MoJ).

Warren Hill has also been ranked as one of the country’s top performing prisons, according to the IMB, with staff-prisoner relationships said to be excellent.

But Mrs Spear said using the terms residents and rooms at the Category C prison, which had a population of 242 at the end of September, “sounds like you’re running an old people’s home”.

She asked: “Are we trying to normalise a prison to make it more acceptable or palatable by changing our language?”

She added: “You have got to treat prisoners as humans. They are not aliens.

“However I think you can get caught up too much in the language and worried we are going to offend.

“I worry that the prisoners, offenders, inmates or whatever you call them will then be running the institution they are in.

“There has got to be something that shows a level of discipline.

“There is respect but there is also going over the top and you can’t tell who is actually in charge.”

A spokesman for the MoJ said: “The governor at Warren Hill believes this measure will ensure prisoners feel treated with decency and can contribute positively to society - part of a much wider rehabilitative culture that helps offenders with training and employment upon release.

“Giving governors the autonomy and freedom to make decisions in the prisons they know best can help offenders turn their lives around and ultimately reduce reoffending.”

Mrs Spear was dismissed as chairman of the IMB at Hollesley Bay after she wrote an article under the pseudonym Daisy Mallett.

This broke no prison rules and named neither individuals nor the prison she worked in, but in the public interest challenged the idea that monitoring boards were truly independent.

Since her dismissal Mrs Spear, who has a degree in criminology, has continued to campaign for prison reform and to speak out on her blog on issues facing prisoners.

In 2017 she was nominated for The Contrarian Prize, which values independence, courage and sacrifice and honours people who go against the grain, put their head above the parapet and stand up for what they believe.

Council reveals swathe of cutbacks from 2019 and proposals for council tax increase from 2019

15:25 Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
Winter gritting and support fleet reductions have been tabled as part of cost cutting measures at Suffolk County Council from 2019 Picture: SIMON PARKER

Millions of pounds of cutbacks for council services in Suffolk next year have been revealed – with homes facing further council tax rises for the next three years.

Zero chance of Brexit deal getting through House, says Martin

12 minutes ago Paul Geater
Sandy Martin said there is zero chance of Parliament backing the Brexit deal. Picture: SEANA HUGHES

MPs from across Suffolk and north Essex were still waiting to hear details of the Prime Minister’s Brexit deal for most of Wednesday – but the area’s only Labour MP warned there was “zero chance” of the agreement getting support from the House of Commons.

Suffolk police seeks ‘inspirational’ chief constable

41 minutes ago Dominic Moffitt
Gareth Wilson, Chief Constable of Suffolk Police, is retiring in April next year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk police is seeking an ‘inspirational’ replacement for its outgoing chief constable.

Firefighters concerned after bungalow floods

46 minutes ago Dominic Moffitt
Ducksen Road, Mendlesham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Firefighters were called to a flooded home in Mendlesham today amid concerns property’s electric under-floor heating could be a safety hazard.

Felixstowe schools to part ties with controversial academy trust

48 minutes ago Amy Gibbons
Felixstowe Academy is to cut ties with Academies Enterprise Trust Picture: PAUL NIXON

An academy trust which has come under fire from concerned parents is to relinquish control of two Felixstowe schools amid government pressure.

Man dies in A12 crash near Darsham level crossing

52 minutes ago Will Jefford
The Darsham level crossing close to where the crash happened. Picture: NETWORK RAIL

A man has died following a road traffic collision on the A12 near Darsham.

Mass delays on Liverpool Street service

56 minutes ago Dominic Moffitt
Greater Anglia have announced delays and cancellations after a points failure Picture: NEIL PERRY

Delays and cancellations are expected from London Liverpool Street services to East Anglia after a points failure.

Most read

Man dies in A12 crash near Darsham level crossing

The Darsham level crossing close to where the crash happened. Picture: NETWORK RAIL

Lambert’s still got it! Town’s Champions League winning boss impressing in training

Paul Lambert won eight trophies at Celtic. Photo: PA

Bargain Hunt’s Tim Wonnacott is auctioning off his own antiques

Tim Wonnacott unpacking at Sworders. Picture: Sworders

‘He almost died’ Resident calls for calming measures following ‘horrific’ collision

Kurtis Lloyd was put on life support following his horrific accident in 2016 Picture: LISA LLOYD

Meet 100 of Suffolk’s most inspirational women

Goldie Sayers , Team GB Javelin Thrower and one of Suffolk's 100 Inspiring Women speaking at the event Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Woman, 22, accused of causing teenage passenger’s death by careless driving on road to Ipswich

Izzy Cottrell, who died after a crash on the A1071 at Hadleigh Picture: FAMILY PHOTO

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24