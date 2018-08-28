Thunderstorms

WATCH: Joy of model trains is brought to Ipswich school

PUBLISHED: 16:42 10 November 2018

Tammy and David Palmer with their model Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Tammy and David Palmer with their model Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Hundreds of people went back to school on Saturday . . . to watch scores of model trains in action.

The annual exhibition of the Ipswich Rail Modellers’ Association (IRMA) moved to a new venue this year – Rushmere Hall Primary School – bur the change didn’t put off the crowds.

As well as displays from Ipswich, there were visiting layouts depicting railway scenes from Great Yarmouth in the late 1950s through to the Mid-West of the USA.

Hundreds of people visited the Ipswich Model Railway exhibition over the weekend Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

And alongside the carefully-modelled recreations there were also simpler models to appeal to children and inspire the next generation.

Paul Morris, from IRMA, said: “We are delighted to see so many people here. There is increasing interest in the hobby and we would like to encourage more people to join us.”

Zander and Andy Jordan taking a look at the trains Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The club meets at its headquarters in Norfolk Road which is home to its layouts and has regular open days throughout the year.

