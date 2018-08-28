Video

WATCH: Joy of model trains is brought to Ipswich school

Hundreds of people went back to school on Saturday . . . to watch scores of model trains in action.

The annual exhibition of the Ipswich Rail Modellers’ Association (IRMA) moved to a new venue this year – Rushmere Hall Primary School – bur the change didn’t put off the crowds.

As well as displays from Ipswich, there were visiting layouts depicting railway scenes from Great Yarmouth in the late 1950s through to the Mid-West of the USA.

And alongside the carefully-modelled recreations there were also simpler models to appeal to children and inspire the next generation.

Paul Morris, from IRMA, said: “We are delighted to see so many people here. There is increasing interest in the hobby and we would like to encourage more people to join us.”

The club meets at its headquarters in Norfolk Road which is home to its layouts and has regular open days throughout the year.