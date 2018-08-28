Railway modellers take Ipswich exhibition to new venue this weekend

Railway modellers – and general enthusiasts – have the chance to see some of the finest layouts in the region at the Rushmere Hall school in Ipswich at the weekend.

The Ipswich Railway Modellers Association annual exhibition moves to a new venue on Lanark Road for the first time on Saturday.

Doors open at 10am where there will be many different sized layouts on display. Whether you’re a fan of steam, diesel or even trams, there will be a wide a varied selection of model railways on display throughout the day.

Interest in railway modelling is seemingly enjoying a renaissance with recent television coverage on The Great Model Railway Challenge on Channel 5.

The event is open from 10am till 4.30pm, adult tickets are priced at £5 and children accompanied by an adult are admitted free of charge.

There is free parking on site plus refreshments and snacks will be available through the day.