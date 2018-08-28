Partly Cloudy

Fly-tipping in town branded an ‘absolute disgrace’

PUBLISHED: 11:30 14 November 2018 | UPDATED: 11:30 14 November 2018

Fly-tipping on Chevallier Street Picture: CARL BRAME

Archant

A pile of rubbish dumped on an Ipswich pavement has been branded an “absolute disgrace”.

Ipswich Borough Council said it was looking into the issue after Carl Brame shared a photograph showing bags of rubbish, a bin, old furniture and a mattress left on a pavement outside a house in Chevallier Street.

Mr Brame posted in the Ipswich Remembers Facebook group : “This is the first sight you see when turning into Chevallier Street from Norwich Road, forcing pedestrians into the road. Absolute disgrace.”

Barry Crisp added: “This is blocking the path and people have to step onto the road.

“This should have been cleared right away, if someone is knocked down or killed what would Ipswich Borough Council say then?”

Julia Green said: “It’s like that everywhere, try walking down Rectory Road or Pauline Street all the areas around Stoke are disgusting.”

Debbie Turner agreed, saying: “Disgusting. There needs to be something enforced to stop this - see too much of it about.”

Rebecca Gilbert believes that people in Ipswich take more responsibility for the state of the town, saying: “The truth is if you want to improve things, start by making a difference.”

Ipswich Borough Council has urged people to report any further incidents of fly-tipping or litter using this link.

A spokesman from Ipswich Borough Council said: “Thank you to all those who reported it. If we don’t know about it we can’t deal with it.

“Fly-tipping is both very unpleasant and illegal and we want this cleared as soon as possible.”

