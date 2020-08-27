CCTV appeal: Man feared to be among those injured in town centre collision

Essex Police are searching for a man who they believe may have suffered injuries during a collision between a car and pedestrians in central Colchester.

The collision, between a car and a group of men, happened in Ipswich Road around 11.25pm Monday.

It is believed the man pictured may have been among the three pedestrians involved in the collision.

Despite “extensive enquiries” being carried out to locate the man, police have so far not been able to locate him and are concerned for his welfare.

Another person involved suffered multiple serious injuries.

Two men have been charged in connection with the incident – 29-year-old Stirling Rose, of St Peter’s Street , Colchester, alleged to have caused grievous bodily harm with intent, and James Martin, 28, of no fixed address, charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and four counts of assaulting an emergency worker.

Anyone who recognises the man pictured is asked to call Colchester CID on 101.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or via their website.