E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Bikes stolen in night-time shed burglary

PUBLISHED: 14:54 04 May 2020 | UPDATED: 14:54 04 May 2020

A purple Focus Izalco bike was stolen from a shed in Woodbridge. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

A purple Focus Izalco bike was stolen from a shed in Woodbridge. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Archant

Police are appealing for witnesses after two road bikes were stolen from a shed in Woodbridge.

A silver Cannondale Synapse bike was stolen from a shed in Woodbridge. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARYA silver Cannondale Synapse bike was stolen from a shed in Woodbridge. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

At some point between Friday, May 1 at 9pm and Saturday, May 2 at 7am, offenders forced entry to a shed on Ipswich Road and stole two pedal cycles.

You may also want to watch:

The bicycles are described as a silver Cannondale Synapse and a purple Focus Izalco bike with the serial number 291394017.

Officers are now appealing for members of the public to come forward with any information regarding the incident.

Anyone with any information or who saw anything suspicious at the time is asked to contact the police.

They are asked to call 101 quoting reference number 37/24330/20 or visit this website.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘This is a reminder anyone can get it’ says mum as she battles coronavirus in hospital despite self isolating for weeks

Kelly Hayes with partner Chris and daughter Yasmin. Picture: Kelly Hayes

Map showing areas of Suffolk with no coronavirus deaths released

Map shows where those have died from coronavirus are from Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man remains in custody after woman in 40s dies following shooting

A polic cordon remained in place yesterday evening in Barham after a man was arrested on suspicion of murder Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Woman in 40s who died in shooting named locally as Silke Hartshorne-Jones

A police cordon in place at the scene of a shooting in Barham where Silke Hartshorne-Jones (inset) was shot Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman in 40s dies following shooting

A woman in her 40s who died following a shooting in Barham has been named locally as Silke Hartshorne-Jones Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

‘This is a reminder anyone can get it’ says mum as she battles coronavirus in hospital despite self isolating for weeks

Kelly Hayes with partner Chris and daughter Yasmin. Picture: Kelly Hayes

Map showing areas of Suffolk with no coronavirus deaths released

Map shows where those have died from coronavirus are from Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man remains in custody after woman in 40s dies following shooting

A polic cordon remained in place yesterday evening in Barham after a man was arrested on suspicion of murder Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Woman in 40s who died in shooting named locally as Silke Hartshorne-Jones

A police cordon in place at the scene of a shooting in Barham where Silke Hartshorne-Jones (inset) was shot Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman in 40s dies following shooting

A woman in her 40s who died following a shooting in Barham has been named locally as Silke Hartshorne-Jones Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Woman in 40s who died in shooting named locally as Silke Hartshorne-Jones

A police cordon in place at the scene of a shooting in Barham where Silke Hartshorne-Jones (inset) was shot Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Bikes stolen in night-time shed burglary

A purple Focus Izalco bike was stolen from a shed in Woodbridge. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Four more die after contracting coronavirus in Suffolk and north Essex

Ipswich Hospital Picture: ARCHANT

Days Gone By - Memories of dog shows in Suffolk over the decades

From The Archives East Sheltering from the rain at Bromeswell Dog Show held in Woodbridge August 1986

Defender Earl leaves Ipswich Town as loan ends

The masked man: Josh Earl pictured during the Burton Albion match. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com
Drive 24