Bikes stolen in night-time shed burglary

A purple Focus Izalco bike was stolen from a shed in Woodbridge. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Archant

Police are appealing for witnesses after two road bikes were stolen from a shed in Woodbridge.

A silver Cannondale Synapse bike was stolen from a shed in Woodbridge. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY A silver Cannondale Synapse bike was stolen from a shed in Woodbridge. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

At some point between Friday, May 1 at 9pm and Saturday, May 2 at 7am, offenders forced entry to a shed on Ipswich Road and stole two pedal cycles.

The bicycles are described as a silver Cannondale Synapse and a purple Focus Izalco bike with the serial number 291394017.

Officers are now appealing for members of the public to come forward with any information regarding the incident.

Anyone with any information or who saw anything suspicious at the time is asked to contact the police.

They are asked to call 101 quoting reference number 37/24330/20 or visit this website.