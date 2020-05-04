Bikes stolen in night-time shed burglary
PUBLISHED: 14:54 04 May 2020 | UPDATED: 14:54 04 May 2020
Archant
Police are appealing for witnesses after two road bikes were stolen from a shed in Woodbridge.
At some point between Friday, May 1 at 9pm and Saturday, May 2 at 7am, offenders forced entry to a shed on Ipswich Road and stole two pedal cycles.
You may also want to watch:
The bicycles are described as a silver Cannondale Synapse and a purple Focus Izalco bike with the serial number 291394017.
Officers are now appealing for members of the public to come forward with any information regarding the incident.
Anyone with any information or who saw anything suspicious at the time is asked to contact the police.
They are asked to call 101 quoting reference number 37/24330/20 or visit this website.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.