Find out where roadworks could hit your journey this week

Drivers face more roadworks misery around the region this week - with disruption on one of Ipswich's main commuter routes set to continue.

Grafton Way will remain closed from Bridge Street for the continuing Anglian Water works.

Signposted diversions remain in place - taking drivers to the Civic Drive/Princes Street junction - and the work is expected to end on June 4.

The work at St Peter's Wharf, near Stoke Bridge, will continue until June 14 and again there are diversions.

The road closure in Dog's Head Street is in place until May 31, and Rushmere Road remains affected by roadworks until June 3.

Outside of the town, Highways England is planning to carry out work to repair safety barriers on both the A12 and A14 - those areas subject to short speed restrictions of 50mph.

Work on the A12 in various locations will occur between 8pm to 6am, and on the A14 from 9pm to 6am, both roads weeknights only. During this work static lane closures will be in place.

Gully clearance and drainage repairs will also take place on the A14 in various locations this week, with working hours of 9pm to 6am, weeknights only, with static lane closures in place.

The A14 Cambridge to Huntingdon major improvements scheme continues - expect speed restrictions, slow traffic and delays at peaks times. The work will require a variety of tasks for which there will be a need to close lanes or carriageways on the A1, A14 and some local roads at times, usually overnight between 8pm and 6am, unless otherwise stated. A clearly signed diversion route will always be in place for closures.

On the M11 junction 6, Theydon Interchange to junction 8, Stansted Airport, thermal patching work will take place to repair damaged sections of carriageway.

Work to construct a new roundabout on the A120 continues. The A120 Harwich Road will be closed east and westbound between the junction with the A133 to Horsley Cross roundabout between 9pm and 5am from Tuesday, May 28, lasting four nights. A signed diversion will be in place via the A133, B1033 and B1035. There will be temporary traffic signals on the B1035.