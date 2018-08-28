Overcast

When will the 2018 Ipswich Rudolph Run be visiting your street?

PUBLISHED: 14:03 15 November 2018

Find out when the Ipswich Rudolph Run will be in your street Picture: SIMON PARKER

It’s the news that families across Ipswich have been waiting for. Children bursting with excitement about Christmas want to know when Santa and Rudolph will be paying a visit to their part of town.

Santa and Rudolph are ready to bring festive cheer to Ipswich Picture: SIMON PARKERSanta and Rudolph are ready to bring festive cheer to Ipswich Picture: SIMON PARKER

Details of the much anticipated charity event, which is organised by the Ipswich Roundtable, have now been released and we’ve got all the key dates for 2018’s Rudolph Run.

What is the Ipswich Rudolph Run

Children can even meet Santa before he sets off on his Ipswich Rudolph Run Picture: SIMON PARKERChildren can even meet Santa before he sets off on his Ipswich Rudolph Run Picture: SIMON PARKER

For more than 40 years Santa and Rudolph have been bringing festive cheer to the streets of Ipswich each December. The aim of the Rudolph Run is to raise money for the Ipswich Rountable’s chosen charity. This year they have chosen to support Dementia Care at Ipswich Hospital.

The ‘elves’ that walk alongside Santa each evening will be collecting for the charity.

Can your children meet Santa and Rudolph?

Yes, Ipswich Roundtable say that if your little ones want to meet their festive friends they should get to that evening’s starting point at 6pm. They will then get a chance to say hello to Santa before he sets off on his sleigh at 6.30pm.

Where when will the Rudolph Run be in your street?

There is under four weeks to go until the start of the Ipswich Rudolph Run!

The 2018 route is:

Monday December 3: Australia Estate, leaving Ipswich Hospital at 6.30pm

Tuesday December 4: Gainsborough and Ravenswood - Starting point to be confirmed

Wednesday December 5: California Area, leaving Lattice Barn at 6.30pm

Thursday December 6: Chantry North, leaving The Kingfisher at 6.30pm

Friday December 7: Christchurch East, leaving The Woolpack at 6.30pm

Monday December 10: Selkirk, leaving The Selkirk at 6.30pm

Tuesday December 11: Broke Hall, leaving The Golf at 6.30pm

Wednesday December 12: Stoke Park, leaving The Belstead Brook at 6.30pm

Thursday December 13: Kesgrave, leaving The Bell Inn at 6.30pm

Friday December 14: Crofts, leaving The Man on the Moon at 6.30pm

Sunday December 16: Woodbridge Road, leaving The Royal George at 6.30pm

Monday December 17: Whitehouse, leaving The Suffolk Punch at 6.30pm

Tuesday December 18: Bramford Road, leaving The Red Lion at 6.30pm

Wednesday December 19: Rivers, leaving The Margaret Catchpole at 6.30pm

Thursday December 20: Belstead Hills, leaving The Belstead Arms at 6.30pm

Friday December 21: Christchurch West, leaving The Greyhound at 6.30pm

Saturday December 22: Ipswich Town Football Club

