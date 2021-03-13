Ipswich vigil for Sarah Everard cancelled - but will move online

Published: 2:40 PM March 13, 2021 Updated: 2:45 PM March 13, 2021

The death of Sarah Everard has prompted a national outcry around women's safety - Credit: PA

The planned vigil in memory of Sarah Everard due to be held in Ipswich town centre has been cancelled after police urged people not to attend.

The event, as part of the Reclaim These Streets movement, was due to take place at 6pm this evening on the Cornhill.

But Suffolk police advised people not to gather for the ceremony as the force "cannot waive the Covid regulations for any one type" of protest.

A High Court challenge to allow another Reclaim These Streets vigil in London to go ahead failed last night.

The organisers of the Ipswich vigil have said the event will now be held online and encouraged people to get involved on the Facebook page.

Reclaim These Streets has also encouraged people to stand on their doorsteps at 9.30pm to show respect.

The body of 33-year-old Mrs Everard was found in Kent woodland earlier this week after she disappeared while walking home in Clapham on March 3.

Serving Met Police officer Wayne Couzens, 48, has been charged with her murder and appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court today.