Second student ‘not attending school’ in wake of Stoke High inquiry

PUBLISHED: 19:30 06 November 2018

Two students are now not attending Stoke High School in the wake of the scandal Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

A second student is now not attending an Ipswich school after an investigation was launched into the age of another pupil.

The Year 7 pupil, who would be aged between 11 and 12, is the second student confirmed to be out of school following allegations that a Year 11 pupil, who claims to be 15, could actually be as old as 30.

The students at Stoke High had claimed that the Year 11 pupil had been lying about his age to the British authorities so that he could get into school as his previous qualifications were not recognised in the UK.

He is currently the subject of a Home Office investigation.

The Year 11 pupil, who is believed to be an asylum seeker from the Middle East, has since shut down his Facebook profile and is not attending classes.

A spokeswoman for the school would not confirm whether the Year 11 and Year 7 pupils were related, or if the Year 7 pupil was also under investigation.

The school spokeswoman said: “This is a matter for the Home Office and we have referred it to them. The student is not attending the school at this time. A student in Year 7 is also not currently attending school.

“We cannot comment further on individual cases, but we have followed Government and local authority policies and guidance, as we do for any admissions matter.

“We are continuing to liaise with the authorities on this. We have informed parents of the situation and will continue to keep them updated as we receive information.”

