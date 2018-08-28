Partly Cloudy

Stunning dove display marks First World War centenary

PUBLISHED: 14:12 07 November 2018 | UPDATED: 15:33 07 November 2018

More than 300 doves were unveiled at Ipswich Prep School by school chaplin Rev Holly Crompton-Battersby. Picture: JAMES FLETCHER

JAMES FLETCHER

A school has unveiled a stunning art installation of 800 ceramic doves to commemorate the centenary of the First World War.

Ipswich Prep School doves are unveiled with the Parachute Regiment Band and Rev Holly Crompton-Battersby. Picture: JAMES FLETCHER PHOTOGRAPHYIpswich Prep School doves are unveiled with the Parachute Regiment Band and Rev Holly Crompton-Battersby. Picture: JAMES FLETCHER PHOTOGRAPHY

The white dove models were made by Ipswich School’s arts department and written on the side of the ceramic were names, chosen by pupils, of someone in their family or in the local area who died or served in the First World War.

The display was revealed in a short ceremony, where the Band of the Parachute Regiment performed for pupils and guests.

Nicholas Weaver, Ipswich School headmaster, said: “We were inspired by the Tower of London poppy display from 2014 to create something that would provide a focal point for the school’s First World War commemorations.

“The memorial artwork has seen pupils and their families think about relatives and members of their communities who may have been involved in the conflict.

Ipswich School Chaplain Rev Holly Crompton-Battersby and Mayor of Ipswich attach the final dove. Picture: JAMES FLETCHER PHOTOGRAPHYIpswich School Chaplain Rev Holly Crompton-Battersby and Mayor of Ipswich attach the final dove. Picture: JAMES FLETCHER PHOTOGRAPHY

“The doves, which also symbolise peace, remind us all of the part we have to play in learning from the Great War.”

Mayor of Ipswich, Councillor Jane Riley, placed the final dove on to the sculpture, which represented the unknown soldier.

The Bishop of St Edmundsbury and Ipswich, Rt Revd Martin Seeley, dedicated the memorial garden.

The flock of doves flies from a Remembrance Tree, which was planted in 2014, seemingly through the School Chapel window and then continues inside towards the school’s Great War memorial and beyond.

The Ipswich School doves. Picture: JAMES FLETCHER PHOTOGRAPHYThe Ipswich School doves. Picture: JAMES FLETCHER PHOTOGRAPHY

A flock of doves has also been created at the Prep School in Anglesea Road, located to mark the boundary of the barracks which used to be located on the site at the start of the 20th century.

The 330 doves on display at the school, one for each pupil and staff member, also have a name written on the side.

The memorial artwork at the Senior School is open to the public on Remembrance Sunday from noon to 2pm after the Christchurch Park service.

People are welcome to visit the school on Henley Road during this time to see the Remembrance Doves along with an exhibition of photos from the school archives and other memorabilia from the First World War.

There will also be music and readings in the School Chapel, which will be open for quiet reflection.

