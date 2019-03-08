Former Suffolk schoolboy gets top F1 seat

Alex Albon preparing for this weekend's race in Monte-Carlo Picture: PETER FOX/ GETTY IMAGES/ RED BULL CONTENT POOL Archant

Former Ipswich schoolboy Alex Albon has been given a mid-season promotion to one of Formula One's top teams.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Alex Albon prepares to head out in his Toro Rosso in Spain Picture: PETER FOX/ GETTY IMAGES/ RED BULL CONTENT POOL Alex Albon prepares to head out in his Toro Rosso in Spain Picture: PETER FOX/ GETTY IMAGES/ RED BULL CONTENT POOL

Mr Albon, who grew up in Bures near Sudbury and went to Ipswich School, will be joining Red Bull Racing from the next race in Belgium.

The youngster had been driving for Red Bull's junior team Toro Rosso but a poor performance from Red Bull's second driver, Pierre Gasly, in the first half of the season has meant the Mr Albon has been given a call up to the top team.

READ MORE: Former Ipswich School pupil to take on F1's top circuit

You may also want to watch:

Mr Albon only joined the championship at the start of 2019, having intended to move to the electric-based Formula E series.

Instead, Mr Albon was picked as a last minute addition to the Toro Rosso team and joined fellow British rookie's Lando Norris and Kings Lynn-born driver George Russell in the championship.

The young driver now has the tough challenge of partnering flying Dutchman Max Verstappen for the rest of the season.

Mr Albon currently sits 15th in the world championship having scored 16 points.

His highest finish this season was a sixth position at the German Grand Prix last month.

In a statement Red Bull said: "Red Bull are in the unique position of having four talented Formula 1 drivers under contract who can be rotated between Aston Martin Red Bull Racing and Toro Rosso."

"The team will use the next nine races to evaluate Alex's performance in order to make an informed decision as to who will drive alongside Max in 2020."