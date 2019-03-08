E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Former Suffolk schoolboy gets top F1 seat

PUBLISHED: 12:37 12 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:37 12 August 2019

Alex Albon preparing for this weekend's race in Monte-Carlo Picture: PETER FOX/ GETTY IMAGES/ RED BULL CONTENT POOL

Alex Albon preparing for this weekend's race in Monte-Carlo Picture: PETER FOX/ GETTY IMAGES/ RED BULL CONTENT POOL

Archant

Former Ipswich schoolboy Alex Albon has been given a mid-season promotion to one of Formula One's top teams.

Alex Albon prepares to head out in his Toro Rosso in Spain Picture: PETER FOX/ GETTY IMAGES/ RED BULL CONTENT POOLAlex Albon prepares to head out in his Toro Rosso in Spain Picture: PETER FOX/ GETTY IMAGES/ RED BULL CONTENT POOL

Mr Albon, who grew up in Bures near Sudbury and went to Ipswich School, will be joining Red Bull Racing from the next race in Belgium.

The youngster had been driving for Red Bull's junior team Toro Rosso but a poor performance from Red Bull's second driver, Pierre Gasly, in the first half of the season has meant the Mr Albon has been given a call up to the top team.

READ MORE: Former Ipswich School pupil to take on F1's top circuit

You may also want to watch:

Mr Albon only joined the championship at the start of 2019, having intended to move to the electric-based Formula E series.

Instead, Mr Albon was picked as a last minute addition to the Toro Rosso team and joined fellow British rookie's Lando Norris and Kings Lynn-born driver George Russell in the championship.

The young driver now has the tough challenge of partnering flying Dutchman Max Verstappen for the rest of the season.

Mr Albon currently sits 15th in the world championship having scored 16 points.

His highest finish this season was a sixth position at the German Grand Prix last month.

In a statement Red Bull said: "Red Bull are in the unique position of having four talented Formula 1 drivers under contract who can be rotated between Aston Martin Red Bull Racing and Toro Rosso."

"The team will use the next nine races to evaluate Alex's performance in order to make an informed decision as to who will drive alongside Max in 2020."

Most Read

Tragedy on the roads as four dead in 48 hours

Four deaths on the roads from Friday to Sunday. Stock image Picture: TOM POTTER

North Stander: If only he’d hoofed that ball... But I’d stick with Chambers

Skipper Luke Chambers with his hands on his hips after a mistake lead to Sunderland's equaliser in the 1-1 draw. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Motorcyclist who died in village crash is named

Police have named the motorcyclist who died Picture: ARCHANT

Warning for thunderstorms across southeast England

Thunderstorms are on the way for parts of east Suffolk and north Essex on Monday Picture: MARK HUNTER/ CITIZENSIDE

Council looks at buying riverside development to save it for the community

The Whisstocks development was completed in 2017 but the Chandlery building has remained empty, l-r, James Wilson from contractors RG Carter and Julian Wells, director of FW Properties Picture: GREGG BROWN

Most Read

Tragedy on the roads as four dead in 48 hours

Four deaths on the roads from Friday to Sunday. Stock image Picture: TOM POTTER

North Stander: If only he’d hoofed that ball... But I’d stick with Chambers

Skipper Luke Chambers with his hands on his hips after a mistake lead to Sunderland's equaliser in the 1-1 draw. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Motorcyclist who died in village crash is named

Police have named the motorcyclist who died Picture: ARCHANT

Warning for thunderstorms across southeast England

Thunderstorms are on the way for parts of east Suffolk and north Essex on Monday Picture: MARK HUNTER/ CITIZENSIDE

Council looks at buying riverside development to save it for the community

The Whisstocks development was completed in 2017 but the Chandlery building has remained empty, l-r, James Wilson from contractors RG Carter and Julian Wells, director of FW Properties Picture: GREGG BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Council looks at buying riverside development to save it for the community

The Whisstocks development was completed in 2017 but the Chandlery building has remained empty, l-r, James Wilson from contractors RG Carter and Julian Wells, director of FW Properties Picture: GREGG BROWN

New waterfront restaurant planned for Woodbridge quayside

A new restaurant could be coming to Woodbridge's waterfront Picture: JANICE POULSON/CITIZENSIDE.COM

Ed Sheeran to auction limited edition ‘tattooed’ ketchup bottles for EACH

Ed Sheeran X Heinz Tomato Ketchup, Tattoo Edition. Picture: HEINZ UK

‘Terrible gaffe on Saturday but I think he deserves a bit of loyalty’ – Town fans debate Chambers’ place in team after mistake

Luke Chambers' mistake against Sunderland has got fans talking. Picture: ITFC

Five vehicles broken into in late night raid

Kingfisher Crescent, in Reydon. PHOTO: Google Maps
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists