Ipswich Scouts group installs life-saving defibrillator for community use
- Credit: 11th Ipswich Scout Group
An Ipswich Scouts group has installed a defibrillator at its headquarters after receiving around £2,000 in donations for the equipment.
The 11th Ipswich Scout Group, based in Chesterfield Drive in the Castle Hill area of the town, has said the defibrillator is easily visible from the road and is available for use by the community.
The device is designed to be used by someone with no medical training, with an in-built speaker giving step-by-step instructions to operate.
The equipment was installed after the Scouts group received donations from Suffolk County Council, Ashcroft Christian Fellowship, East of England Co-op, Highfield Nursery School Children’s Centre and Daycare and The Chesterfield Drive Practice.
Ollie Arthur, executive committee member of the charity, said: “Defibrillators save lives, so we’re delighted to give back to our community by providing this lifesaving equipment.
"We’re now letting the community know it’s here - so that if it’s ever needed, people know where to access it.
"At Scouts, we prepare young people with skills for life, with first aid training featuring as part of the fun and adventurous activities we offer our members."
