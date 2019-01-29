Schoolgirl, 11, approached by ‘man in silver taxi’

Fentons Way in Kesgrave, where a schoolgirl reported being approached by a man in a silver car claiming to be a taxi Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

Another child has reported being approached by a man in a silver car in Kesgrave – sparking a fresh ‘stranger danger’ warning.

An 11-year-old schoolgirl walking home from school in Fenton’s Way yesterday afternoon was spoken to by a man claiming to be a taxi driver.

He said he had been sent by her mother, but she managed to run away to safety.

Police are aware of this latest incident and say they were called just before 5pm yesterday to a report of a girl being approached by a man in a silver car.

He was dressed all in black, aged around 40, with a hooded top and hat and wore black gloves.

This is the fifth report of its kind this month, and has prompted further warnings from Suffolk police for parents to be vigilant.

They have upped patrols in the area.

Children were told to avoid walking home alone in mid January after several reports of a silver car loitering near Ipswich schools.

The first incident happened on Monday, January 7, when an 11-year-old boy was approached on Digby Road by a male driver who asked if he wanted a lift home. The boy walked off, and the man drove away.

The car was described as being light blue or grey, and possibly a taxi.

The driver was white, and had slight stubble on his face.

On Thursday, January 10, a 12-year-old girl was approached on her way home from school at the bus stop in Woodbridge Road East, near the lane from Digby Road.

This incident was similar, and the girl described seeing a man in a silver car pulling up beside her – claiming her mother had arranged for a taxi to take her home. She also managed to run away.

Another 12-year-old girl was walking on her own at the top of Bull Road and Celestion Drive on Monday, January 21, when a driver in a silver car – which she described as a taxi – approached her and said hello.

The man was described as white, in his late 60s or early 70s, with a white short beard. He was wearing a navy blue cap, and had a flushed appearance.

The fourth incident was reported on Tuesday, January 22 at around 7.40am when police say an 11-year-old girl was approached on Foxhall Road.

Detectives investigating the incidents say they are keeping an open mind over whether they are linked.

Inspector Sally Henderson said: “We understand the nature of these reports will cause concern in the local community.

“However, I would like to reassure local residents by confirming that officers will be conducting additional patrols in the area and our enquiries are continuing.

“We would like to remind children that they should avoid walking home alone and if they witness or see anything suspicious, they should report it straight away to police.”

St Alban’s Catholic High School and Rose Hill Primary School – have both sent out letters warning parents to be vigilant.

• Those with dash cam footage or information about the above incidents should call Suffolk police on 101 quoting CAD 137 (for the January 7 incident), CAD 87 (January 10), CAD 42 (January 21), or CAD 73 (January 22).

Or, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.