News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

From Ipswich to LA: 20-year-old Suffolk singer's meteoric rise

Author Picture Icon

Tom Cann

Published: 7:00 AM August 13, 2022
Essii has had over a million views on her son on YouTube, and now has two management teams in London and LA

Essii has had over a million views on her son on YouTube, and now has two management teams in London and LA - Credit: Rue Hackett

A Suffolk singer has been splitting her time between Ipswich, London and Los Angeles as she chases global stardom.

Essii's meteoric rise has seen her rack up millions of views on social media since she left West Suffolk College just over a year ago.

Her song Brown Eyes – a collaboration with American rapper Coi Leray – has so far been viewed more than a million times on YouTube.

The 20-year-old from Ipswich started by posting song covers online in 2020, which saw her gain a following on Instagram, TikTok and Twitter, leading to her being spotted by a talent manager in America.

Essii with her former teacher Ellisha Soanes

Essii with her former teacher Ellisha Soanes - Credit: Eastern Colleges Group

She now has two management teams based in London and Los Angeles.

Essii said: "I got spotted through Instagram. After being spotted, I was flown to LA and made lots of connections. It was surreal.

"I still live in Suffolk, but travel to London and America.

Essii in front of a billboard of her hit song Brown Eyes, in London

Essii in front of a billboard of her hit song Brown Eyes, in London - Credit: Essii

Most Read

  1. 1 A14 near Ipswich remains partially closed after fire breaks out
  2. 2 Drought declared in Suffolk as temperatures set to soar this weekend
  3. 3 A14 in west Suffolk closes overnight after serious multi-vehicle crash
  1. 4 Crews battle huge 15-acre fire in mid Suffolk village
  2. 5 Firefighters tackling large fire near country park
  3. 6 Complaints of 'terrible smell' coming from Melton animal crematorium
  4. 7 Residents help firefighters tackle huge blaze near homes
  5. 8 Suffolk letting agent admits swindling customers out of £80,000
  6. 9 20 fire engines and 90 firefighters contain large forest blaze
  7. 10 10-acre field fire breaks out in south Suffolk village

"A highlight for me was having a billboard promoting one of my singles in Westfield Shopping Centre in Stratford, London.

"I used to dream about that. It was really cool."

Music
West Suffolk College
Ipswich News
West Suffolk News

Don't Miss

Travellers have pitched up in Aldeburgh

Suffolk Live News

Travellers pitch up at popular park in east Suffolk town

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Artist's impression of the 70 homes plan for Grundisburgh

Suffolk villagers say 70 homes development creating 'dust storm'

Dominic Bareham

person
Nettie Finch had traumatic experience at Felixstowe beach when a huge wave swept up the beach and en

'He'd be dead' - mum's terror after wave drags her and baby down beach

Abygail Fossett

person
Beach at Walton on the naze

Updated

Woman in her 80s dies after being pulled from the sea

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon