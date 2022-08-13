From Ipswich to LA: 20-year-old Suffolk singer's meteoric rise
- Credit: Rue Hackett
A Suffolk singer has been splitting her time between Ipswich, London and Los Angeles as she chases global stardom.
Essii's meteoric rise has seen her rack up millions of views on social media since she left West Suffolk College just over a year ago.
Her song Brown Eyes – a collaboration with American rapper Coi Leray – has so far been viewed more than a million times on YouTube.
The 20-year-old from Ipswich started by posting song covers online in 2020, which saw her gain a following on Instagram, TikTok and Twitter, leading to her being spotted by a talent manager in America.
She now has two management teams based in London and Los Angeles.
Essii said: "I got spotted through Instagram. After being spotted, I was flown to LA and made lots of connections. It was surreal.
"I still live in Suffolk, but travel to London and America.
"A highlight for me was having a billboard promoting one of my singles in Westfield Shopping Centre in Stratford, London.
"I used to dream about that. It was really cool."