Published: 8:00 AM May 1, 2021

(L-R) Andy Pugh, Rheanna Pavey and Sam Manning walked 60 miles from Ipswich to Southwold in a day - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Three friends have completed a 60-mile walk from Ipswich to Southwold in one day - and raised more than £2,000 for the British Heart Foundation in the process.

Sam Manning, Andy Pugh and Rheanna Pavey took in "picturesque" scenery as they each walked around 120,000 steps over 16 hours last Saturday.

The trio were supporting the British Heart Foundation in its 60th anniversary year, with the charity encouraging people to raise cash by doing 60 of any activity.

The group part-way through their walk at Martlesham - Credit: Sam Manning

However, Sam, Andy and Rheanna decided on a challenge that would take it "a little bit too far".

Starting at 5am, the group set off from Trafalgar Close in Ipswich as they began the Sandlings Walk, which took them through locations such as Rushmere Forest, Sizewell and Dunwich Forest.

You may also want to watch:

Despite all being fit and active, the friends were not sure how they would get on with the lengthy challenge - hoping the adrenaline and feeling of accomplishment would drive them on.

Congratulations to Andy, Rheanna and Sam who ran 60 miles in one day to support the BHF! Together they have raised more than £1,900 for our life saving work 👍 Posted by British Heart Foundation on Tuesday, 27 April 2021

Sam said he and the others struggled towards the end and "seized up" whenever they stopped to rest.

The walk, which was supported by Active Suffolk, was finally completed near Southwold Harbour on Saturday evening.

Sam and Andy at Walberswick, near the challenge's end - Credit: Sam Manning

A JustGiving fundraiser was launched and has so far attracted £2,230 in donations.

Sam said: "There was this challenge of 60 as BHF turned 60 this year. Some people were doing this such as 60 press-ups.

"We took it a little bit too far and decided to walk 60 miles.

"The route we decided on was the Sandlings Walk. It was a chance to see the Suffolk countryside - it was picturesque.

The trio celebrate with a drink after reaching their end goal near Southwold Harbour - Credit: Sam Manning

"It was a real unknown about how achievable it would be. We're quite active people anyway and we've all been stuck to just doing walks in the lockdown.

"We were pushing it at the end and there were some tough moments.

"Andy rolled his ankle after about 30 miles and we were seizing up after some of the stops.

"I think we were expecting the adrenaline to get us through, but it didn't really play out like that.

"We had a really great support team with us - we wouldn't have been able to do it without them."