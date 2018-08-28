Sunshine and Showers

Eyewitness describes victim of Ipswich stabbing “writhing” around on ground

PUBLISHED: 14:24 21 November 2018

Police at the scene at Ravenswood Avenue McDonalds Picture: ARCHANT

A customer at an Ipswich McDonald’s restaurant has described seeing a 16-year-old boy “writhing” on the ground in the car park after an alleged stabbing.

Jonathan Neale was returning to his car at the Ravenswood branch of McDonald’s at about 7.30pm on June 13 when he became aware of raised voices coming from a group of youths

He and his wife noticed there was some pushing and shoving and then saw one of the group punch a youth, who was wearing a green and black camouflage top, on the right cheek.

Mr Neale said his wife said: “Let’s get out of here” and, as he started reversing his car, he saw one of the youths go to the ground holding his lower abdomen.

“He was writhing around. He tried to get up and fell down again,” said Mr Neale.

He then saw one of the group running after the youth in the green and black camouflage top and unsuccessfully try to stab him.

Before the court are the 16-year-old victim of the alleged stabbing who has denied violent disorder and Rishawn Mohammed, 18, of Hurricane Place, Ipswich, who has denied wounding the 16-year-old with intent to cause him grievous bodily harm, violent disorder and having a knife.

A 17-year-old youth, who cannot be named because of his age, has admitted violent disorder and having a knife and will be sentenced at a later date.

The court has heard that the 16-year-old victim of the stabbing, who is now 17, was with a 17-year-old friend in the car park at the Ravenswood McDonald’s when Mohammed allegedly pulled out a large red handled kitchen knife with a 12cm blade and “plunged” it into his groin.

The injured teenager, who can’t be named because of his age, slumped to the ground in between two cars and his friend had produced a knife and chased after Mohammed but couldn’t catch him, said Andrew Jackson, prosecuting.

Following the attack the injured teenager, who was bleeding heavily from a cut to a major artery to his groin, underwent emergency surgery and made a good recovery.

Mr Jackson said had it not been for prompt medical intervention he would “almost certainly” have died.

The trial continues

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

