Rockin’ All Over the World and Torn leads to court for Ipswich pair

Two Ipswich residents have been left with bills of more than £1,000 between them after subjecting their neighbours to late-night high-volume music by Status Quo and Natalie Imbruglia.

Tara Girling, of Hayman Road, was found guilty in her absence by Suffolk Magistrates of breaching a noise abatement order on August 4, August 17 and September 1.

She had been served with the original notice after an enforcement officer was called to hear noise on March 30.

The court heard that among the tracks she played were Status Quo’s Rockin’ All Over the World, as well as other tracks by the veteran rockers, and Chris Brown’s “Five more hours – we’re just getting started”.

She was ordered to pay a fine of £375, costs of £190 and a victim surcharge of £30 – a total of £595.

At a separate hearing Michael Debenham of Kingsley Close was also found guilty in his absence of breaching a noise abatement notice.

The magistrates heard that an out of hours enforcement officer had heard loud guitar music late at night on April 18 after complaints were received by the council. A noise abatement notice was served the following day.

Noisy music in breach of the notice was witnessed on June 2 and again on August 22.

Music included songs by Pink, Ne-Yo’s “Just Can’t Pull Myself Away” and Natalie Imbruglio’s “Torn.”

Magistrates found Debenham guilty, fined him £250 on each of the two counts plus £190 costs and £30 victim surcharge – a total of £720.

After the two successful prosecutions, a council spokesman said: “We are pleased with the results of these court cases, which show that we will not tolerate noise nuisances like this. Neighbours do not have to put up with it and can report cases to our Environmental Health team through the council’s website.”

The borough council stepped up its battle against noisy neighbours by ensuring staff were on duty through the night to try to gather evidence where there are persistent noise problems.

The spokesman said that while they are aware people have the right to listen to music in their own homes, council officers will take action when there is clear evidence that noisy householders are causing a regular nuisance to their neighbours.