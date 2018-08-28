Thunderstorms

Three men arrested following reported brawl outside Ipswich pub

PUBLISHED: 22:37 10 November 2018 | UPDATED: 22:37 10 November 2018

Three men were taken into custody following an incident outside the Dove Street Inn Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Three men were arrested following a reported brawl outside an Ipswich pub on Saturday evening.

Police were called to reports of a fight outside the Dove Street Inn, in St Helen’s Street, at about 7.55pm.

Three adult males were arrested and taken into custody for questioning.

Police said no one was seriously hurt and that there was no evidence of any weapons being involved in the incident.

