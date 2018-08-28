Three men arrested following reported brawl outside Ipswich pub
PUBLISHED: 22:37 10 November 2018 | UPDATED: 22:37 10 November 2018
Three men were arrested following a reported brawl outside an Ipswich pub on Saturday evening.
Police were called to reports of a fight outside the Dove Street Inn, in St Helen’s Street, at about 7.55pm.
Three adult males were arrested and taken into custody for questioning.
Police said no one was seriously hurt and that there was no evidence of any weapons being involved in the incident.
