Ipswich Town striker James Norwood charged with drink-driving
PUBLISHED: 10:15 13 October 2020 | UPDATED: 11:39 13 October 2020
Pagepix Ltd.07976 935738
Ipswich Town striker James Norwood has been charged with drink-driving on a Suffolk road.
The Blues forward, 30, was due to appear at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court in Ipswich today following the alleged offence, on Chapel Road, Cockfield, on August 30 this year.
It is alleged Norwood recorded 58 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg in 100ml of breath.
You may also want to watch:
However, the case has been adjourned until December 8 and he was not required to attend.
MORE: Another injury blow for Ipswich as Norwood faces significant spell out
The former Tranmere Rovers player suffered a fresh injury blow at the beginning of the month when he suffered a hamstring injury in training.
He is likely to be sidelined until December.
The Town striker, who scored 11 goals last season, also underwent a second surgery on a groin injury in February.
A spokesman for Ipswich Town said: “We are aware of James’ situation. A charge of drink-driving is clearly a serious matter but the club will not be commenting further until the case has been concluded.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.