Ipswich Town striker James Norwood charged with drink-driving

Ipswich Town striker James Norwood has been charged with drink-driving Picture: PAGEPIX Pagepix Ltd.07976 935738

Ipswich Town striker James Norwood has been charged with drink-driving on a Suffolk road.

James Norwood in action against Bristol Rovers Picture PAGEPIX LTD James Norwood in action against Bristol Rovers Picture PAGEPIX LTD

The Blues forward, 30, was due to appear at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court in Ipswich today following the alleged offence, on Chapel Road, Cockfield, on August 30 this year.

It is alleged Norwood recorded 58 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg in 100ml of breath.

However, the case has been adjourned until December 8 and he was not required to attend.

The former Tranmere Rovers player suffered a fresh injury blow at the beginning of the month when he suffered a hamstring injury in training.

He is likely to be sidelined until December.

The Town striker, who scored 11 goals last season, also underwent a second surgery on a groin injury in February.

A spokesman for Ipswich Town said: “We are aware of James’ situation. A charge of drink-driving is clearly a serious matter but the club will not be commenting further until the case has been concluded.”