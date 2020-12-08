Breaking

Ipswich Town player James Norwood pleads not guilty to drink-driving

James Norwood arriving at Suffolk Magistrates' Court in Ipswich

Ipswich Town striker James Norwood has denied a charge of drink-driving and will face a trial next year.

James Norwood appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court today Picture: ROSS HALLS James Norwood appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court today Picture: ROSS HALLS

Norwood, 30, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court in Ipswich on Tuesday and pleaded not guilty to drink-driving on August 30 this year.

The alleged incident happened in Cockfield, near Bury St Edmunds.

Norwood, who wore glasses, a black jacket and grey trousers in the dock, will now face a trial at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on March 16.

He was released on unconditional bail ahead of his trial.

Karen Hester, chair of the bench, told Norwood: “Just to summarise, your trial will be here in Ipswich on March 16, 2021.

“We expect it to last four, maybe more, hours. In the meantime, keep in touch with your solicitor.”

The striker, who scored 11 goals for Town last season, has faced a series of injury set-backs this year.

After returning earlier than expected from a hamstring problem suffered in October, Norwood lasted just 35 minutes of his second start since the injury against Charlton Athletic on November 28 before limping off again.

It was later confirmed the striker, who signed from Tranmere Rovers in the summer of 2019, had suffered another hamstring blow.