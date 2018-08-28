Cold weather and scattered showers expected in Suffolk

Suffolk is braced for single-digit temperatures for the weekend. Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Forecasters recommend hats and scarves for high street shoppers looking for Black Friday deals as the next few days are set to be chilly.

Last night the first gritters of the season were out across Suffolk over fears we may have woken to a heavy frost this morning. There was a light frost on cars and road surfaces as we woke today but temperatures were not as low as predicted.

Drivers are still being warned to take care on the roads this morning as there could be still be some slippery patches about.

Temperatures for the remainder of the week are expected to be in single figures with a small chance of rain.

If you’re heading to the Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre this afternoon bobble hats and gloves are recommended - and possi9bly an umbrella.

Weather experts Weatherquest expect a rather a cloudy day in East Anglia, with a risk of a few showery spots of rain.

There should be some brighter spells throughout the day, with no area expected to see full cloud cover.

The wind will be a light breeze from the east or northeast, while highest temperatures will be close to 8C.