Ipswich sees highest coronavirus rates in Suffolk, figures show

New coronavirus infection data has been released Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Charlotte Bond

Coronavirus rates in Ipswich are now the highest in Suffolk, as cases rise above 100 per 100,000 people.

Suffolk’s biggest town has seen an increase in cases alongside East Suffolk and Mid Suffolk.

However Babergh and West Suffolk have seen a slight fall in positive tests.

In the week up to November 5, Ipswich saw 104.5 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people - up from 81.8 cases per 100,000 residents the week before.

Babergh had 93.4 cases per 100,000 people in the seven days up to November 5, East Suffolk saw 64.1 positive tests per 100,000 people and Mid Suffolk recorded 58.6 cases per 100,000 people during the same time period.

It is worth noting however that all areas of Suffolk remain among the lowest nationwide in terms of case rates, with all four other local authority areas recording lower figures.

Meanwhile, in north east Essex, Braintree, Colchester, Tendring and Uttlesford saw a rise in cases.

Maldon was the only district to see a decline in positive tests.