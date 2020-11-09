E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Ipswich sees highest coronavirus rates in Suffolk, figures show

PUBLISHED: 20:09 09 November 2020 | UPDATED: 20:17 09 November 2020

New coronavirus infection data has been released Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

New coronavirus infection data has been released Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

Coronavirus rates in Ipswich are now the highest in Suffolk, as cases rise above 100 per 100,000 people.

Suffolk’s biggest town has seen an increase in cases alongside East Suffolk and Mid Suffolk.

However Babergh and West Suffolk have seen a slight fall in positive tests.

In the week up to November 5, Ipswich saw 104.5 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people - up from 81.8 cases per 100,000 residents the week before.

You may also want to watch:

Babergh had 93.4 cases per 100,000 people in the seven days up to November 5, East Suffolk saw 64.1 positive tests per 100,000 people and Mid Suffolk recorded 58.6 cases per 100,000 people during the same time period.

It is worth noting however that all areas of Suffolk remain among the lowest nationwide in terms of case rates, with all four other local authority areas recording lower figures.

Meanwhile, in north east Essex, Braintree, Colchester, Tendring and Uttlesford saw a rise in cases.

Maldon was the only district to see a decline in positive tests.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

The neighbourhoods with the highest and lowest Covid infection rates

Suffolk coronavirus infection rates: The latest case numbers have been revealed. Bury St Edmunds on the first day of the second lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A14 reopens after crash involving car and three lorries

The A14 at Woolpit is blocked following a collision involving three lorries and a car. One lane of the A14 is closed. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Family of ‘kind and funny’ grandad warn of ‘silent killer’ cancer which saw him die aged 70

Leslie and daughter Gemma on her wedding day Picture: LORNA CLARK/BELLA-LOOE PHOTOGRAPHY

Business centre plan to create hundreds of jobs refused over HGVs

Concern over HGVs has led to plans for the former Itron factory at Felixstowe being refused Picture: DAVID MORTIMER

50 pub quiz questions to test on friends and family

Pub quiz questions 2020: Orford Castle Picture: BARRY PULLEN/IWITNESS

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

The neighbourhoods with the highest and lowest Covid infection rates

Suffolk coronavirus infection rates: The latest case numbers have been revealed. Bury St Edmunds on the first day of the second lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A14 reopens after crash involving car and three lorries

The A14 at Woolpit is blocked following a collision involving three lorries and a car. One lane of the A14 is closed. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Family of ‘kind and funny’ grandad warn of ‘silent killer’ cancer which saw him die aged 70

Leslie and daughter Gemma on her wedding day Picture: LORNA CLARK/BELLA-LOOE PHOTOGRAPHY

Business centre plan to create hundreds of jobs refused over HGVs

Concern over HGVs has led to plans for the former Itron factory at Felixstowe being refused Picture: DAVID MORTIMER

50 pub quiz questions to test on friends and family

Pub quiz questions 2020: Orford Castle Picture: BARRY PULLEN/IWITNESS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Government ‘hopeful’ of coronavirus vaccine by Christmas – but PM urges caution

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged caution as the government remains 'hopeful' of a coronavirus vaccine by Christmas Picture: TOLGA AKMEN/PA

Regional police detectives tell how they shut down £58m drug ring on Channel 4 show

Ringleader Robert Brooks was jailed for 21 years Picture: ERSOU

What were the top 20 highest selling items at the Ed Sheeran auction?

Ed Sheeran donated his painting, Dab 2, to be auctioned for the Ed Sheeran: Made in Suffolk Legacy Auction Picture: John Sheeran

19-year-old arrested after reports of anti-social behaviour

A 19-year-old has been arrested following reports of anti-social behaviour and drug use in Thurston (file photo) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

First glimpse at plans for Ipswich Hospital’s new children’s ward

An artist's impression of what a ward at the new Ipswich Hospital children's department could look like. Picture: EAST SUFFOLK AND NORTH ESSEX NHS FOUNDATION TRUST (ESNEFT)