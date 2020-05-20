E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Suffolk ready for hottest day of the year so far

PUBLISHED: 11:53 20 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:09 20 May 2020

Suffolk's hot weather has arrived just after the easing of some lockdown restrictions in the UK Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk's hot weather has arrived just after the easing of some lockdown restrictions in the UK Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Today could be the hottest day of the year so far in Suffolk, according to regional weather experts.

Parts of Suffolk could reach temperatures of 28 degrees, according to East Anglian forecasters Weatherquest Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNParts of Suffolk could reach temperatures of 28 degrees, according to East Anglian forecasters Weatherquest Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

East Anglian forecasters Weatherquest are forecasting a hot day for Suffolk and north Essex.

Forecaster Fred Best said: “It’s going to be for much of East Anglia the warmest day of the year so far.

“The west of Suffolk could see highs of 26 and 27 degrees, with the most western areas of the region even reaching up to 28 degrees.

“We have already seen temperatures up to 22 degrees across the country today.

“It could be noticeably cooler on the coast this afternoon though, with temperatures as much as eight or nine degrees cooler with the sea breeze.”

The glorious sunshine has promoted a message from Suffolk police, asking the public not to be tempted to flout the lockdown rules and keep socially distant if they are heading outdoors or to the coast to exercise.

Mr Best added: “Tomorrow will still see plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures but by Friday and the weekend we will see a chance of heavy thundery showers.

“There will still be bright spells among the showers and a chance of temperatures up to 24 or 25 degrees, but generally we will see lower temperatures of about 18 or 19 degrees.

‘We don’t want kids to be traumatised’ - schools and nurseries on preparing for more children in June

Schools and nurseries are trying to come up with plans for opening up to more children from June 1 Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Return to work after furlough won’t be simple, expert warns

Vicky Webber of Lovewell Blake Picture: PAUL HARRISON PHOTOGRAPHY

Retail chain adopts ‘zero tolerance’ approach as staff spat at and abused

Central England Co-op has rising numbers of staff targeted by customers spitting and coughing at them in recent weeks Picture: ALEX CANTRILL-JONES

Pair freed after car lands upside down in field quarter mile from road

A farmer assisted police by lifting the damaged car to the nearby road using machinery. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Dad builds ‘epic’ DIY hot tub in lockdown

Father-of-two, Matthew Pryce-Hall has built a hot tub in his Great Cornard garden using an IBC water tank. Picture: MATTHEW PRYCE-HALL

