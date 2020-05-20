Suffolk ready for hottest day of the year so far

Suffolk's hot weather has arrived just after the easing of some lockdown restrictions in the UK

Today could be the hottest day of the year so far in Suffolk, according to regional weather experts.

Parts of Suffolk could reach temperatures of 28 degrees, according to East Anglian forecasters Weatherquest

East Anglian forecasters Weatherquest are forecasting a hot day for Suffolk and north Essex.

Forecaster Fred Best said: “It’s going to be for much of East Anglia the warmest day of the year so far.

“The west of Suffolk could see highs of 26 and 27 degrees, with the most western areas of the region even reaching up to 28 degrees.

“We have already seen temperatures up to 22 degrees across the country today.

“It could be noticeably cooler on the coast this afternoon though, with temperatures as much as eight or nine degrees cooler with the sea breeze.”

The glorious sunshine has promoted a message from Suffolk police, asking the public not to be tempted to flout the lockdown rules and keep socially distant if they are heading outdoors or to the coast to exercise.

Mr Best added: “Tomorrow will still see plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures but by Friday and the weekend we will see a chance of heavy thundery showers.

☀️It looks like a lovely sunny day for most of us, but let's #StickWithItSuffolk - we need to keep the risk of transmission low.



Keep staying at home. If you do leave the house, remember: keep your distance from others and wash your hands regularly with soap & water pic.twitter.com/lvMlmqkyRr — Suffolk Police (@SuffolkPolice) May 20, 2020

“There will still be bright spells among the showers and a chance of temperatures up to 24 or 25 degrees, but generally we will see lower temperatures of about 18 or 19 degrees.