Stabbing accused: ‘I thought I was going to be killed’

PUBLISHED: 11:00 24 November 2018

Police at the scene at Ravenswood Avenue McDonalds Picture: ARCHANT

A teenager accused of stabbing a 16-year-old boy in the car park of an Ipswich branch of McDonald’s has told a court he pulled out a knife because he thought he was going to be killed.

Giving evidence during his trial at Ipswich Crown Court 18-year-old Rishawn Mohammed said he had gone to the Ravenswood McDonald’s with a friend and was approached by the 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old youth.

He claimed the 17-year-old stubbed a cigarette out on his face and the 16-year-old punched him in the face causing his glasses to fall off.

He claimed the 17 year-old ran then behind him and pulled out a knife and he then allegedly heard the 16-year-old say: “You’re done now.”

Mohammed said he feared he was going to be seriously injured or killed and had pulled out a knife from his bag and made a stabbing motion towards the 16-year-old before running off.

“I’d been the victim of previous stabbings and I thought I was going to die,” he said.

Before the court are the 16-year-old victim of the alleged stabbing, who is now 17, who has denied violent disorder and Rishawn Mohammed, 18, of Hurricane Place, Ipswich, who has denied wounding the 16-year-old with intent to cause him grievous bodily harm, violent disorder and having a knife.

A 17-year-old youth, who cannot be named because of his age, has admitted violent disorder and having a knife.

The court has heard that the 16-year-old victim of the stabbing was with a 17-year-old friend in the car park at the Ravenswood McDonald’s when Mohammed allegedly pulled out a large red handled kitchen knife with a 12cm blade and “plunged” it into his groin.

The injured teenager, who can’t be named because of his age, slumped to the ground in between two cars and his friend had produced a knife and chased after Mohammed but couldn’t catch him.

Following the attack the injured teenager, who was bleeding heavily from a cut to a major artery to his groin, underwent emergency surgery and made a good recovery.

Mr Jackson said had it not been for prompt medical intervention he would “almost certainly” have died.

The trial continues.

Updated Fry-up? ‘Van of meat’ ablaze on main road

08:52 Dominic Moffitt
The A143 running past the village of Wattisfield Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Emergency services were called to the A143 where a Ford Transit van was on fire.

25 Essex libraries at risk of closure in future plans

29 minutes ago piers meyler
Libraries are at risk of closure Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Women and young people will be disproportionally hit by library cuts across Essex, the county council has been told as it warns around a third its libraries could close.

Busy roads and packed trains forecast as fayre attracts festive crowds

09:56 Richard Cornwell
Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre will continue over the weekend when heavy traffic is expected.

Traffic in Bury St Edmunds will be at its busiest all year today and tomorrow as tens of thousands of visitors arrive to enjoy the town’s huge Christmas fayre.

See what’s on at the Bury St Edmunds Fayre this weekend

08:49 Will Jefford
Schoolchildren lead the lantern parade from the Arc shopping centre to the Angel Hill to open the annual Christmas Fayre in Bury St Edmunds last year Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre is in full flow with thousands descending on the Suffolk town to get a first taste of Christmas festivity, but what is in store for the weekend?

RSCPA calls for donations as it prepares to help thousands of animals in need

08:38 Dominic Moffitt
The RSPCA received 1,715 calls from people in Suffolk and Essex to their animal cruelty hotline last Christmas Picture: RSPCA

The RSPCA has revealed it received more than 1,700 calls to its cruelty hotline last Christmas from concerned residents in Suffolk and Essex.

‘Keyboard warriors’ spreading spite are adding to police workload, says top officer

06:45 Andrew Papworth
Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Aggressive “keyboard warriors” are burdening police with additional work as officers are forced to investigate spiteful comments being spread on social media.

Train services ‘returning to normal’ after signalling problems cause ‘severe delays’

23 minutes ago Mark Boggis
Trains at Lowestoft Station. Pictures: MICK HOWES

Train services on the Ipswich to Lowestoft line have been “severely disrupted” due to signalling problems.

Opinion Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 2-1 home defeat to West Brom

Portman Road was bouncing ahead of the game as more than 22,000 fans packed into the stadium to cheer on the Blues. Picture: STEVE WALLER

High school pupil under investigation amid claims he is aged 30

Stoke High School Ormiston Academy, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

As one flagship Marks and Spencer store moves out, what next for the empty town centre retail space?

Marks and Spencer Clacton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘It’s shocking’ – Campaigners’ fury after visually impaired woman accused of being ‘fake’

Police would like to speak with this man in connection with the incident Picture: BRITISH TRANSPORT POLICE

‘Sometimes the table does lie... I honestly believe we’re going to be fine’ – Lambert on Town’s 2-1 home defeat to West Brom

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert scratches his head after tonight's 2-1 defeat by West Bromwich Albion. Picture: STEVE WALLER

