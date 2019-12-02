Teenagers accused of robbing motorist and passenger choose not to give evidence in court

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Two teenagers accused of being involved in a robbery during which a motorist and one of his passengers were robbed at knifepoint in Wickham Market have chosen not to give evidence during their trial.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Before Ipswich Crown Court are; Abbas Uddin, 26, of no fixed address, Tawfiq O'Connor, 18, of no fixed address, and Liam Roberts, 19, of Margate Road, Ipswich.

They have all denied two offences of robbery on April 24 last year.

The jury has been told that a fourth man, Lamar Dagnon, 21, of Nansen Road, Ipswich, has admitted the two robberies.

Roberts and O'Connor have chosen not to give evidence during their trial.

The court has been told that the alleged victims of the robbery, who were 16 and 17, and a friend were driving from Framlingham towards Martlesham in a SEAT Ibiza at around 11pm when a Vauxhall Corsa came up behind them in Hacheston with its lights on full beam.

You may also want to watch:

The driver of the SEAT allowed the Corsa to overtake but shortly afterwards the Corsa pulled on to a garage forecourt and when the SEAT went past it it began to follow it again, said David Wilson, prosecuting.

"The driver of the SEAT was concerned about what was happening. It didn't feel right," said Mr Wilson.

The SEAT driver drove along unlit country roads to Wickham Market pursued by the Corsa and turned into Dallinghoo Road and a housing estate where he stopped the car and turned off the lights.

"Unfortunately that move failed and they were seen by their pursuers who drove up to the SEAT," said Mr Wilson.

One of the four men in the Corsa approached the driver's door of the SEAT and after unlocking the door through the window allegedly punched the driver in the face.

One of the three men who approached the SEAT was holding a machete and another had a modelling knife and the occupants of the SEAT were ordered to "hand over everything" they had, said Mr Wilson.

The driver of the SEAT had the machete held to his throat and was allegedly robbed of a car stereo in a box, badminton rackets and his wallet while one of his passengers had his mobile phone taken.

The trial continues.