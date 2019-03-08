Rail services between Ipswich and Felixstowe hit by points failure

Trains from Ipswich to Felixstowe are affected Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Rail passengers have suffered major delays between Ipswich and Felixstowe after a points failure caused trains to be delayed or cancelled.

Several services have already been cancelled and delays are expected throughout the evening.

Greater Anglia have said that engineers are aware of the fault and are working to resolve the issue.

The 5.58pm and 6.58pm services from Ipswich to Felixstowe have been cancelled.

The 6.28pm and 7.28pm services in the opposite direction have also been cancelled.

Rail Replacement Bus services operated by Felixstowe Travel, Tendring and Panther Travel have been sourced to run between Ipswich and Felixstowe.

The train company are advising that advance purchase tickets holders will be allowed to travel on earlier or later trains if their booked service is cancelled.

They are also advising that anyone whose journey has been delayed by 15 minutes or more may be entitled to compensation for a portion of the fare here.