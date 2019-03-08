Partly Cloudy

Rail services between Ipswich and Felixstowe hit by points failure

PUBLISHED: 18:53 15 April 2019 | UPDATED: 18:53 15 April 2019

Trains from Ipswich to Felixstowe are affected Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Trains from Ipswich to Felixstowe are affected Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Rail passengers have suffered major delays between Ipswich and Felixstowe after a points failure caused trains to be delayed or cancelled.

Several services have already been cancelled and delays are expected throughout the evening.

Greater Anglia have said that engineers are aware of the fault and are working to resolve the issue.

The 5.58pm and 6.58pm services from Ipswich to Felixstowe have been cancelled.

The 6.28pm and 7.28pm services in the opposite direction have also been cancelled.

Rail Replacement Bus services operated by Felixstowe Travel, Tendring and Panther Travel have been sourced to run between Ipswich and Felixstowe.

The train company are advising that advance purchase tickets holders will be allowed to travel on earlier or later trains if their booked service is cancelled.

They are also advising that anyone whose journey has been delayed by 15 minutes or more may be entitled to compensation for a portion of the fare here.

Drop in TV cash, sponsorship pay and gate receipts – relegation to League One could cost Ipswich as much as £9m

Ipswich Town's relegation to League One could see the club lose as much as £9million in income. Picture: ITFC/PA

Up to 190 homes set to be built despite neighbours' objections

Up to 190 new homes could be built in Halesworth. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Heartfelt tributes after death of 'dedicated and devoted' Holbrook Academy headteacher Dr Simon Letman

Tributes have been paid following the death of Holbrook Academy headteacher Dr Simon Letman Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Traffic delays on A12 after hit and run causes multi-vehicle collision

Traffic is building on the northbound carriageway of the A12 following a multi-vehicle collision near Marks Tey in Essex. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Insurance delay leaves sick Suffolk dad in clinic on holiday island

Becky, Peter and Ollie Mazur before Peter was taken ill on Cape Verde. Picture; BECKY MAZUR

