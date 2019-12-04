Further train cancellations as train fault disruption continues into third day

Rail users are facing a third day of disruption as more services have been cancelled between Ipswich and Peterborough.

Services between Ipswich and Peterborough are set to be disrupted for a third day due to a train fault.

Trains were suspended completely between the two stations on Monday with further cancellations hitting the line on Tuesday.

Greater Anglia have already cancelled a number of services for Wednesday including:

08:03 Ipswich to Peterborough

09:50 Peterborough to Ipswich

12:01 Ipswich to Peterborough

13:50 Peterborough to Ipswich

16:01 Ipswich to Peterborough

17:50 Peterborough to Ipswich

Passengers are being advised to travel via Cambridge, adding time to their journeys.

Greater Anglia tickets are also being accepted on Cross Country and East Midlands trains between Cambridge, Ely and Peterborough.

In a statement on its website Greater Anglia said: "We are sorry if your journey has been affected by this disruption."