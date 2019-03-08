Partly Cloudy

Nostalgia

Delve inside the rich history of Ipswich’s pubs

PUBLISHED: 07:30 23 March 2019

Suffolk Record Office held the talk to remember Ipswich and Suffolk's rich pub history. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Suffolk Record Office held the talk to remember Ipswich and Suffolk's rich pub history. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Archant

Ipswich’s finest pubs, beer houses and breweries have been remembered in a walk and talk tour.

Original designs from local architects of Ipswich's most popular pubs were on show. Picture: RACHEL EDGEOriginal designs from local architects of Ipswich's most popular pubs were on show. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Search room assistant Bruce Martin at the Suffolk Record Office, himself a former brewer, held the talk on Friday, March 22 to spread awareness of the county’s rich heritage.

The talk, which included 19th century handouts, brought the history of urban and rural Suffolk pubs to life - including The Lion in Theberton - while highlighting the history of Tolly Cobbold and Adnams breweries.

A range of designs from architects Courtney Barefoot, who designed popular pubs The Cricketers and The Golden Hind among others, was also on show.

Also on show was the work of former staff member Jack Ruffles, who collected information on pubs around the county before his death in 2006.

The Mulberry Tree, a former Tolly Cobbold pub is one of many in the area to have closed down. Picture: ARCHANTThe Mulberry Tree, a former Tolly Cobbold pub is one of many in the area to have closed down. Picture: ARCHANT

His findings received the recognition they deserved in former Ipswich Star picture editor David Kindred’s book Ipswich: Lost Inns, Taverns and Public Houses.

Mr Martin said: “Ipswich pubs are a subject dear to a lot of peoples’ hearts.

“We’ve seen a big drop in the number of pubs, hopefully the work we do here helps ensure that they are never forgotten.”

The record office regularly hosts walks and talks for those fancying a trip down Suffolk’s memory lane, with a list of events available on its website.

