Video

Town’s Luke Chambers talks to Suffolk primary school about healthy living

Ipswich Town Captain Luke Chambers speaking to children at Witnesham Primary School about healthy eating and exercise Picture: RACHEL EDGE Archant

Students at one Suffolk primary school kicked off the day with Ipswich Town captain Luke Chambers who encouraged them to live healthy lives.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Witnesham Primary School had a spread of delicious fruit and vegetables out for their students Picture: RACHEL EDGE Witnesham Primary School had a spread of delicious fruit and vegetables out for their students Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The pupils at Witnesham and Otley Federated Primary Schools learned how to eat well and stay active with the Blues’ skipper before he ran off to train with his teammates for the derby game against Norwich City this weekend.

The school was raising money for Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY) – a charity raising awareness of undetected heart disease in young people.

Big spreads of healthy foods and sugary snacks were in the hall for the children to study – finding out exactly how much sugar is in some well-known sweet treats.

The school has also joined others in the county doing a daily mile walk – and staff hope this will encourage the children to make changes in their lifestyles for years to come.

The children also found out how much sugar was in some more unhealthy snacks Picture: RACHEL EDGE The children also found out how much sugar was in some more unhealthy snacks Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Richard Benstock, executive headteacher of both schools, said: “Encouraging a healthy lifestyle is part of everyday life in our school and this event is about ensuring children and adults alike understand the importance of keeping fit and heathy.

“I am very grateful to everyone in the school community for raising money for this important charity.”

Witnesham headteacher Richard Gooderham said the children already have active lifestyles at school but hoped they would think more carefully about some of the snacks they might have when they are at home.

Ten-year-old Jamie got some top advice from the Ipswich captain as well.

The day was to raise money for Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY) Picture: RACHEL EDGE The day was to raise money for Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY) Picture: RACHEL EDGE

“He encouraged people to warm up instead of just going straight into doing activity which is bad for your muscles,” he said.

“I’m probably going to change some of the snacks I have after school to something healthy like fruit.”

CRY organiser Sharon Topple said: “I was over the moon when I heard Otley and Witnesham Federated Primary Schools were able to support our healthy living day.

“It is a shame there is not more awareness around cardiac arrest in the young because every week in the UK at least 12 fit and healthy young people die of undiagnosed heart conditions.

Ipswich Town Captain Luke Chambers told the children he sometimes eats sugary snacks but that it is important to try and eat well and exercise Picture: RACHEL EDGE Ipswich Town Captain Luke Chambers told the children he sometimes eats sugary snacks but that it is important to try and eat well and exercise Picture: RACHEL EDGE

“CRY strives to prevent all young and sudden cardiac deaths.

“Words cannot describe the support from the students.”