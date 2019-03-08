Town skipper Chambers lends support to Stand Up to Cancer campaign

Ipswich Town club captain Luke Chambers shows his support for Stand Up to Cancer Picture: DAN PALFREY/ITFC Dan Palfrey

Ipswich Town's Luke Chambers has spoken of his gratitude to those who helped him and his family through his mother's cancer battle as he lent his support to a nationwide fundraising campaign.

Ipswich Town skipper Luke Chambers swapped his Town shirt for Stand Up to Cancer T-Shirt to support the campaign which raises money for help fund new tests and treatments for cancer.

Chambers' mother recently fought her own cancer battle after being diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018 and has since undergone surgery to combat the disease.

He has previously described how his mother's condition had been a "massive drain" on him which he had only realised once she had been given the all clear.

Chambers said: "I have seen first-hand what cancer can do.

"My mum has only recently been given the all clear and I'm eternally grateful to everyone who helped her and my family get through this very difficult time."

Now the Town captain hopes that fans will also support the campaign.

"Stand Up To Cancer is very close to our hearts here at Ipswich Town FC, as all of us have friends and family who have been affected by the disease," said Chambers.

"When it comes to cancer, there can't be any bystanders. We know our incredible fans will pull up their socks and kick off the fundraising effort."

Patrick Keely, Cancer Research UK's spokesperson for the East of England, said: "We'd like to thank Luke and Ipswich Town FC for their support. We hope that fans will take inspiration from Luke's commitment and support to find their own fun way to raise money.

"By supporting Stand Up To Cancer, our supporters will be helping to fund game-changing research, to make a huge difference to cancer patients and their families.

"There's been amazing progress in the past few decades and more people are surviving cancer than ever before. But one in two of us in the UK will develop the disease at some point in our lifetime. That's why we need as many people as possible to get involved. There's power in numbers and if we all work together we can defeat anything, even cancer."