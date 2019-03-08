E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Town skipper Chambers lends support to Stand Up to Cancer campaign

PUBLISHED: 08:02 15 October 2019 | UPDATED: 08:02 15 October 2019

Ipswich Town club captain Luke Chambers shows his support for Stand Up to Cancer Picture: DAN PALFREY/ITFC

Ipswich Town club captain Luke Chambers shows his support for Stand Up to Cancer Picture: DAN PALFREY/ITFC

Dan Palfrey

Ipswich Town's Luke Chambers has spoken of his gratitude to those who helped him and his family through his mother's cancer battle as he lent his support to a nationwide fundraising campaign.

Ipswich Town skipper Luke Chambers swapped his Town shirt for Stand Up to Cancer T-Shirt to support the campaign which raises money for help fund new tests and treatments for cancer.

Chambers' mother recently fought her own cancer battle after being diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018 and has since undergone surgery to combat the disease.

He has previously described how his mother's condition had been a "massive drain" on him which he had only realised once she had been given the all clear.

Chambers said: "I have seen first-hand what cancer can do.

You may also want to watch:

"My mum has only recently been given the all clear and I'm eternally grateful to everyone who helped her and my family get through this very difficult time."

Now the Town captain hopes that fans will also support the campaign.

"Stand Up To Cancer is very close to our hearts here at Ipswich Town FC, as all of us have friends and family who have been affected by the disease," said Chambers.

"When it comes to cancer, there can't be any bystanders. We know our incredible fans will pull up their socks and kick off the fundraising effort."

Patrick Keely, Cancer Research UK's spokesperson for the East of England, said: "We'd like to thank Luke and Ipswich Town FC for their support. We hope that fans will take inspiration from Luke's commitment and support to find their own fun way to raise money.

"By supporting Stand Up To Cancer, our supporters will be helping to fund game-changing research, to make a huge difference to cancer patients and their families.

"There's been amazing progress in the past few decades and more people are surviving cancer than ever before. But one in two of us in the UK will develop the disease at some point in our lifetime. That's why we need as many people as possible to get involved. There's power in numbers and if we all work together we can defeat anything, even cancer."

Most Read

Amber weather warning issued as thunderstorms and heavy rain hit Suffolk

Fork lightning over the East Angliam coastline as a massive thunderstorm swept through Suffolk. Picture: ANNALI CHAPMAN

Manhunt under way after masked raiders with crowbars smash into Co-op

Police were called to the Coop in Sizewell Road, Leiston, to reports of a burglary Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Taylor insists there’s no ‘bomb squad’ at Ipswich Town

Ipswich Town players celebrate Jordan Roberts' goal in Tuesday night's 4-0 win against Gillingham in the EFL Trophy. Photo: Steve Waller

‘Pray for Rose’ heartbreaking appeal for sausage dog after tragedy

Susie Medland pictured with Rambo and Rose before the tragic accident - the Southwold Sausage Dog Walk are helping to fundraise to help her with the cost of Rose's treatment Picture: SUSIE MEDLAND

Dog owner’s fourth fine for allowing pet to foul neighbouring property

A Witnesham man has been fined for failing to clear up after his dog Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Most Read

Amber weather warning issued as thunderstorms and heavy rain hit Suffolk

Fork lightning over the East Angliam coastline as a massive thunderstorm swept through Suffolk. Picture: ANNALI CHAPMAN

Manhunt under way after masked raiders with crowbars smash into Co-op

Police were called to the Coop in Sizewell Road, Leiston, to reports of a burglary Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Taylor insists there’s no ‘bomb squad’ at Ipswich Town

Ipswich Town players celebrate Jordan Roberts' goal in Tuesday night's 4-0 win against Gillingham in the EFL Trophy. Photo: Steve Waller

‘Pray for Rose’ heartbreaking appeal for sausage dog after tragedy

Susie Medland pictured with Rambo and Rose before the tragic accident - the Southwold Sausage Dog Walk are helping to fundraise to help her with the cost of Rose's treatment Picture: SUSIE MEDLAND

Dog owner’s fourth fine for allowing pet to foul neighbouring property

A Witnesham man has been fined for failing to clear up after his dog Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘It sickens me’ – Mum’s anger after autistic son, 10, forced out of Suffolk school

Jack Abbott has spoken out over 'off-rolling' Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Firm axed from troubled GP surgery ‘sorry’ after safety concerns revealed

Giles Watling, MP for Clacton, has been campaigning for better services at four GP surgeries in Essex Pictures: GOOGLE MAPS/HOUSE OF COMMONS

Mini driver, 87, dies in hospital following crash

An East of England Ambulance Trust ambulance Picture: SIMON PARKER

Town skipper Chambers lends support to Stand Up to Cancer campaign

Ipswich Town club captain Luke Chambers shows his support for Stand Up to Cancer Picture: DAN PALFREY/ITFC

‘Everybody heard the chants’ – Former Town defender Mings on Sofia racism

England's Tyrone Mings (left) and Harry Kane (right) during the UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifying match at the Vasil Levski National Stadium, Sofia, Bulgaria Picture: NICK POTTS/PA WIRE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists