Ipswich Town to help spot players of the future - here's how your child could be talent-spotted

James Norwood will attend one of the sessions. Picture: ROSS HALLS Archant

If your little one dreams of playing at Portman Road, this could be their golden chance to be spotted by some of the club's biggest stars.

Ipswich Town Community Trust is holding another wave of open training sessions at development centres across Suffolk.

An advert for one of the events said: "The aim is to attract and recruit talented young footballers within their locality, but also for the football club to engage with wider areas of Suffolk and beyond.

"With that in mind various first team players will be in attendance to cast their eyes over players' skill and potential but will also be on hand to sign autographs, have pictures taken and answer any questions from the children."

The sessions start on Friday, October 11, with Teddy Bishop and Jack Lankester attending a development centre in Newmarket.

This will be followed up with a sessions at AFC Sudbury Football Club in Brundon Lane on Monday, October 14, with James Norwood and Tristan Nydam in attendance.

The final event will take place on Thursday, October 15 when Kane Vincent-Young and Emyr Huws visit the development centre in Tiptree.