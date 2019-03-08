E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Ipswich Town to help spot players of the future - here's how your child could be talent-spotted

PUBLISHED: 14:33 10 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:33 10 October 2019

James Norwood will attend one of the sessions. Picture: ROSS HALLS

James Norwood will attend one of the sessions. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Archant

If your little one dreams of playing at Portman Road, this could be their golden chance to be spotted by some of the club's biggest stars.

Ipswich Town Community Trust is holding another wave of open training sessions at development centres across Suffolk.

An advert for one of the events said: "The aim is to attract and recruit talented young footballers within their locality, but also for the football club to engage with wider areas of Suffolk and beyond.

You may also want to watch:

"With that in mind various first team players will be in attendance to cast their eyes over players' skill and potential but will also be on hand to sign autographs, have pictures taken and answer any questions from the children."

The sessions start on Friday, October 11, with Teddy Bishop and Jack Lankester attending a development centre in Newmarket.

This will be followed up with a sessions at AFC Sudbury Football Club in Brundon Lane on Monday, October 14, with James Norwood and Tristan Nydam in attendance.

The final event will take place on Thursday, October 15 when Kane Vincent-Young and Emyr Huws visit the development centre in Tiptree.

Most Read

Three taken to hospital with one in serious condition after crash on A140

Emergency crews are at the scene of a major crash at the junction of the A140 and All Saints Road Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘There were flashing lights everywhere’ - residents in shock following suspected attempted murder

A police van in Fir Lane, Lowestoft, where a suspected attempted murder took place. Picture: Joseph Norton

A14 re-opens at Rougham after lorry crash

A westbound section of the A14 is closed as Suffolk police deal with a crash between two lorries Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Suffolk village to get UK’s fastest broadband in new trial

Openreach Engineer laying fibre in a duct as part of �2.5bn super-fast broadband programme.. Photo: Openreach.

UPDATES as flooding hits roads across Suffolk

Amie Laws, 12, standing in floodwater in High Road West, Felixstowe which was closed because of the heavy rainfall Picture: ROSINA LAWS

Most Read

Three taken to hospital with one in serious condition after crash on A140

Emergency crews are at the scene of a major crash at the junction of the A140 and All Saints Road Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘There were flashing lights everywhere’ - residents in shock following suspected attempted murder

A police van in Fir Lane, Lowestoft, where a suspected attempted murder took place. Picture: Joseph Norton

A14 re-opens at Rougham after lorry crash

A westbound section of the A14 is closed as Suffolk police deal with a crash between two lorries Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Suffolk village to get UK’s fastest broadband in new trial

Openreach Engineer laying fibre in a duct as part of �2.5bn super-fast broadband programme.. Photo: Openreach.

UPDATES as flooding hits roads across Suffolk

Amie Laws, 12, standing in floodwater in High Road West, Felixstowe which was closed because of the heavy rainfall Picture: ROSINA LAWS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Families evicted from their holiday park homes

Alan Forward, owner of Stonham Barns, has issued eviction notices to some residents Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Triple murder probe: Brothers and friend had stab wounds to neck, inquest told

From L-R: Richard Booth and brothers Danny Gibson and Jason Gibson who were all killed in Colchester. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Pair cleared of attacking man in Bury St Edmunds flat

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Cycling: Strongman Tricker proves age is but a number as he powers to cyclo-cross win at Hitchin

Ipswich rider Ross Tricker takes the win at the CC Ashwell cyclo-cross. Picture: EMILY GODBER

Ipswich Town to help spot players of the future - here’s how your child could be talent-spotted

James Norwood will attend one of the sessions. Picture: ROSS HALLS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists