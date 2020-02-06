Ipswich Town hunts 'heroic' fan who helped injured woman

Ipswich Town Football Club are trying to track down a supporter who came to the aid of an elderly couple in London, as they want to recognise his act of kindness.

Scottish couple Alistair Wallace, 73, and his wife Ruth, 70, had been at a friend's wedding in London when Ruth fell just outside London Bridge tube station, injuring herself in the process.

"Out of nowhere came a kind Ipswich supporter," said Alistair, who thinks the fan may be in his mid-20s.

"He said that my wife Ruth didn't look well and he would help us find a seat."

Alistair, who lives in the town of Girvan in South Ayrshire, said the mystery Town fan then reassured the pair and helped them get a seat on the busy train to their destination at Tooting Broadway.

Speaking of the man, Alistair said: "He was a star and is a credit to your football club. A man who saw people in need of help and did just that. We hope you can find him and share our thanks."

Alistair said he believes the fan got off at Clapham, but regrettably didn't take his name.

Speaking of the gesture, Alistair continued: "It's so nice to think that in the 'big city' there are still kind and thoughtful young guys even though he was suffering from a 4-1 defeat."

The married couple then visited St George's Hospital in Tooting the following day, to find that Ruth had suffered a fracture and it would take about 10 days to repair.

Ipswich Town has put an appeal out on social media to help find the heroic fan, as they want to invite him and a plus one to a game as a guest in the hospitality section.

Jacob Henderson, the club's head of content, said: "As soon as we found out about the incident in London, we knew we wanted to show our admiration for the gentleman's actions.

"Clearly he wasn't expecting any praise or reward for helping the elderly couple, and he is proving rather difficult to track down!

"His act of kindness deserves to be recognised and as a Club we would love to have him as a guest at Portman Road for a match later this season."

