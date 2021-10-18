News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Ipswich Town fan banned from Portman Road for racially abusing player

Matthew Earth

Published: 3:55 PM October 18, 2021   
A view of the stadium prior to kick-off before the Sky Bet League One match at Portman Road, Ipswich

A view of the stadium prior to kick-off before the Sky Bet League One match at Portman Road, Ipswich. Picture date: Saturday October 9, 2021. - Credit: PA

An Ipswich Town supporter has been banned from Portman Road after racially abusing one of the Blues' players on social media.

The club were notified of a social media post, which included a racial slur directed at a Town player, after the game with Cambridge United on Saturday.

Town have identified the author of the post and confirmed they will be banned from Portman Road indefinitely.

The police have also been informed of the matter.

Ipswich Town are also aware of a post on social media that showed an offensive and homophobic sticker stuck to a lamppost on Saturday.

The club said they are conducting an investigation into the matter and said any supporters found in possession of offensive material will be reported to the police.


