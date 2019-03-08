Ipswich Town's frustration at High Court hearing over 'unpaid debt' settled six weeks ago

Ipswich Town FC says it is disappointed the case was listed at the High Court Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com © Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town officials say they are “very disappointed” the club faced a hearing in the High Court today over an “unpaid debt” – because it was settled six weeks ago.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ipswich Town FC appeared in the High Court in London in relation to alleged debt to HMRC Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire Ipswich Town FC appeared in the High Court in London in relation to alleged debt to HMRC Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

HM Revenue and Customs started proceedings against the club, which could have led to a winding up order, in relation to an alleged undisclosed amount of unpaid taxes.

The case was listed in the High Court today, May 1, but the barrister for HMRC told Judge Sebastian Prentis the debt had since been paid in full, and asked for the case to be dismissed.

Judge Prentis agreed with the claim and dismissed the case as a result.

After the hearing, a club spokesman said they were unsure why the case was even listed.

He said: “We only became aware of today's court hearing via the media yesterday and we are currently investigating with the authorities why it did get to court as it concerns a debt that was paid - and for which we received acknowledgment of payment - in the middle of March.

“This morning's hearing was for a petition order but was immediately dismissed in court as it concerned a debt that was paid six weeks ago.

“We'd like to make it absolutely clear that no winding up petition was served on the Club.

“There will certainly be no further action and we are very disappointed the matter actually reached the court.”

A spokesman for HMRC refused to comment on the grounds they cannot comment on identifiable businesses.