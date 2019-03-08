Free tours of Portman Road for Ipswich schoolchildren

Luke Chambers during the Ipswich Town open day at Portman Road Picture: ROSS HALLS Archant

There are many important lessons to learn in life - and now schoolchildren could learn a love for Ipswich Town as they are given exclusive behind the scenes access to the club.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

However the club's new Class of Blues scheme is not just aimed at football but also giving youngsters crucial numeracy, literacy and speaking skills.

The initiative with Suffolk Norse is aimed at year-two pupils in Ipswich, with young people given a tour of the stadium before having the chance to learn written, listening, speaking and maths skills in a football-related environment.

You may also want to watch:

Children will receive a certificate to commemorate their trip to Portman Road, along with an adult and junior ticket to attend the Blues' next home fixture.

Suffolk Norse will transport pupils to and from the stadium on their selected tour dates, with schools selected at the club's discretion.

The Class of Blues will run over six games during the 2019/20 season but could be increased, with the tours likely to take place the Wednesday before the Saturday game.

The six games are against Tranmere Rovers on September 28, Bury on November 2, Accrington Stanley on January 11, Peterborough United on February 1, Coventry City on March 7 and Southend United on April 4.

Class of Blues follows Ipswich Town's School of the Day scheme, where free tickets are given to primary schoolchildren for home matches.