Fans ‘will be like the 12th player on the field’: Supporters crucial to Ipswich Town fightback

14 April, 2019 - 07:30
Gwion Edwards celebrates scoring against Norwich City at Portman Road in September. Photo: Steve Waller

Gwion Edwards celebrates scoring against Norwich City at Portman Road in September. Photo: Steve Waller

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town supporters will play such a vital role in the club’s fightback after relegation they will be like the “12th player on the field”, leading supporters have said.

Max Helm and Richard Townend, who started the Blue Action campaign. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The fans have been praised for how they have rallied behind the Tractor Boys despite a difficult 2018/19 campaign, which saw them relegated at home to Birmingham City on Saturday.

Many have joined the “Blue Action” campaign started by Max Helm and Rich Townend to boost the atmosphere inside Portman Road, with manager Paul Lambert praising those who have cheered Town on.

But according to Mr Helm and official Ipswich Town Supporters’ Club chairman Mark Ramsay, the fans will be crucial to the Blues’ success in League One in the 2019/20 season.

Ipswich Town fans Sandra Cunningham, Mark Ramsay, Martin Swallow and Colin Kriedewold. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

“None of us want to go down but the main thing is to make sure we keep supporting the club 100%,” said Mr Ramsay, who faced the difficult task of speaking at the Player Awards Evening straight after the match where Town were relegated.

“I think everyone will.

“Next season will be crucial. We have got to bounce back straight away.

“The supporters will play a big role. They’ll be like the 12th player on the field.”

Mr Helm said that while it is a blow to be relegated to League One: “It’s a question of how we react.”

He urged people to have a sense of perspective, adding: “A last minute winner against Scunthorpe is the same as a last minute winner against Chelsea - it’s the same feeling.

“A game was football is about going along, getting involved and enjoying yourself.

He admitted that: “If we stagnate in League One for too long, it will start to feel like we rank with teams like Bristol Rovers - I do worry a little bit about that.

“But let’s not be too pessimistic. There are teams our size who were in a much worse situation - and look where they are now.

“People are actually looking forward to next year because it’s a ladder we can climb.

“We really need good support. You always need it but certainly when you’re kicking around League One, you’ve got to get people on side - or it will get worse.”

