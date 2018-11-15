Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Free Ipswich Town tickets being given to Suffolk schoolchildren

15 November, 2018 - 16:36
Cole Skuse launches the free Ipswich Town tickets for schoolchildren scheme at Whitton Community Primary School. Picture: IPSWICH TOWN FOOTBALL CLUB

Cole Skuse launches the free Ipswich Town tickets for schoolchildren scheme at Whitton Community Primary School. Picture: IPSWICH TOWN FOOTBALL CLUB

Archant

Free tickets to go and watch the mighty Tractor Boys play at Portman Road are being given to nearby schools.

The Blues has launched a new school ticket scheme, which will see a “school of the day” named for each Championship league game.

That school will then receieve a batch of adult and junior tickets to attend a designated fixture at Portman Road, so that parents can attend with children and give teachers a well-earned rest.

The scheme will kick off for the West Bromwich Albion game on Friday, November 23, with Whitton Community Primary School the chosen as the first “school of the day”.

Blues midfielder Cole Skuse was on hand on Thursday, November 15 to distribute tickets to pupils at Whitton primary.

“This sounds like a great idea and having met some of the youngsters and given them their tickets I really hope they’ll enjoy coming to a match,” he said.

“Football can bring people together and this is a good opportunity for them to come to what might be their first ever match and see what it’s all about.”

Dan Palfrey, public relations and marketing Officer at Ipswich Town Football Club, added: “We want to encourage youngsters to come to Portman Road and gain that football bug,

“Hopefully they’ll enjoy the experience with a parent or guardian and then maybe look to come back in the future.”

Schools are contacted directly by the club and it is at the club’s discretion to which schools are selected.

Police close knife-point village shop raid case in absence of suspect

20 minutes ago Tom Potter
Police said the crime had been subject to a thorough investigation Picture: ARCHANT

Police have closed an armed robbery case after failing to identify a suspect.

Man accused of murder claims victim was alive when he left him at Colchester car park

16:46 Jane Hunt
Martin Dines, 56, from Colchester, was found dead on Monday, April 23. Picture: PROVIDED BY FAMILY

An alcoholic accused of murdering a homeless man whose badly beaten body was found in the stairwell of a Colchester car park has told a court that the victim was still alive when he and his two co-defendants left him.

Free Ipswich Town tickets being given to Suffolk schoolchildren

16:36 Andrew Papworth
Cole Skuse launches the free Ipswich Town tickets for schoolchildren scheme at Whitton Community Primary School. Picture: IPSWICH TOWN FOOTBALL CLUB

Free tickets to go and watch the mighty Tractor Boys play at Portman Road are being given to nearby schools.

Felixstowe nursery in special measures after poor Ofsted inspection

16:34 Will Jefford
The nursery is located in St. Phillips Church in Felixstowe. Picture: LITTLE HOPPERS

A nursery in Felixstowe has been put into special measures after it received its second “inadequate” Ofsted inspection this year.

£120k award secures Sudbury youth centre building

16:29 Mariam Ghaemi
Children attending the Eden's Project in Sudbury Picture: STUART AYLING

A charity will be able to continue changing the lives of young people in Sudbury after it was awarded £120,000 to buy its premises.

Armed police respond to reports of man with knife

15:40 Michael Steward
Armed police responded to an incident in Honington Picture: ARCHANT

Armed police were called to a Suffolk village yesterday after a man with a knife barricaded himself inside a property.

Bury St Edmunds secondary school to amalgamate onto one site

14:52 Michael Steward
St Benedict's School in Bury St Edmunds is moving onto one site Picture: ST BENEDICT'S SCHOOL

A Bury St Edmunds secondary school will no longer operate on two sites from September next year, it has been announced.

Most read

Ipswich described as ‘hidden gem’ by Homes Under The Hammer presenter

Martin Roberts visited Ipswich for his latest Homes Under The Hammer series. Picture: PA

Taylor is the football sponge bringing a Spanish influence to Ipswich... and he used to clean Lambert’s boots

Stuart Taylor is Paul Lambert's assistant manager at Portman Road. Picture: STEVE WALLER/PA

What do you make of John Lewis’ new Christmas advert?

John Lewis' 2018 christmas advert, The Boy & The Piano,stars Sir Elton John Picture: JOHN LEWIS & PARTNERS/PA WIRE

Pub landlord who smashed pint glass on customer is jailed

Simon Clarke has been jailed for 19 months Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Video Felixstowe vegans - did you know there’s a new plant-based cafe in the town?

Owners of the Greenhouse Cafe are mother and daughter, Kate and Alice White. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Council reveals swathe of cutbacks from 2019 and proposals for council tax increases

Winter gritting and support fleet reductions have been tabled as part of cost cutting measures at Suffolk County Council from 2019 Picture: SIMON PARKER

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24