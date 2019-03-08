Schoolchildren to get FREE tickets to Ipswich Town games

Children at Gorseland Primary School were among those to benefit from free tickets to an Ipswich Town game last season. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Young Ipswich Town fans will get the chance to see the Blues in action thanks to free ticket giveaway for Suffolk schoolchildren.

Cole Skuse giving Whitton Community Primary School children free tickets to a game last season. Picture: IPSWICH TOWN FOOTBALL CLUB Cole Skuse giving Whitton Community Primary School children free tickets to a game last season. Picture: IPSWICH TOWN FOOTBALL CLUB

The club plans to select a "School of the Day" for home games in the 2019/20 campaign, when the team plans to bounce back from League One after relegation last season.

The winning school will receive 100 adult and junior tickets, meaning parents can attend Portman Road with their children.

The lucky schools will be selected by the club, with invites currently being sent out to teachers ahead of the first match under the promotion on Saturday, September 14, when Town play Doncaster Rovers.

Last season Cole Skuse, Trevoh Chalobah and club mascot Crazee visited schools to distribute tickets to pupils.

The Blues will be looking to increase player presence in schools this coming season.

Dan Palfrey, public relations manager at ITFC, said: "The scheme proved extremely popular last season. It was a no-brainer to continue it going forward this season.

"There is a good chance that it could be a child's first time at Portman Road, so we hope that they enjoy and embrace their visit.

"It's not just about the 90minutes, we hope they take in our FanZone activities pre-match and want to return."