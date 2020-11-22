Ipswich Town supports older fans as over-75s are virtual mascots for Shrewsbury match

Ipswich Town invited 20 older supporters to be virtual mascots for yesterday’s match against Shrewsbury.

The Blues’ heartwarming move was aimed at helping to tackle loneliness, as part of continuing support for older fans during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Saturday’s free initiative saw the virtual mascots all receiving a video message and a signed letter from a first-team player, and a pair of Planet Blue winter gloves.

They also received a complimentary copy of the matchday programme, which contained photos of all the nominated fans.

The match at Portman Road saw Town grab a dramatic late win with a goal by Jack Lankester.

Earlier this year, during the first lockdown, first-team players and management phoned up elderly season ticket holders as part of the Keep the Town Talking campaign.

It has been estimated that more than half of people over 75 in Suffolk live on their own, with the number living alone nationally at around two million.

While matches are being played behind closed doors, Town has launched a virtual mascot package aimed at under-14s, with games available to book up to February.