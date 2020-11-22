E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Ipswich Town supports older fans as over-75s are virtual mascots for Shrewsbury match

PUBLISHED: 17:05 22 November 2020 | UPDATED: 17:05 22 November 2020

Action from Ipswich Town's match against Shrewsbury Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Action from Ipswich Town's match against Shrewsbury Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Ipswich Town invited 20 older supporters to be virtual mascots for yesterday’s match against Shrewsbury.

The Blues’ heartwarming move was aimed at helping to tackle loneliness, as part of continuing support for older fans during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Saturday’s free initiative saw the virtual mascots all receiving a video message and a signed letter from a first-team player, and a pair of Planet Blue winter gloves.

You may also want to watch:

They also received a complimentary copy of the matchday programme, which contained photos of all the nominated fans.

The match at Portman Road saw Town grab a dramatic late win with a goal by Jack Lankester.

MORE: Watch! As Town leave it late to beat Shrewsbury in dramatic finale

Earlier this year, during the first lockdown, first-team players and management phoned up elderly season ticket holders as part of the Keep the Town Talking campaign.

It has been estimated that more than half of people over 75 in Suffolk live on their own, with the number living alone nationally at around two million.

While matches are being played behind closed doors, Town has launched a virtual mascot package aimed at under-14s, with games available to book up to February.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Joy as ‘broken-hearted’ dog Ernie finds new home

'Broken-hearted' Ernie has now found a new home after his owner died. Picture: RSPCA

NHS shifts more than 1,000 containers of PPE from Felixstowe in a week

Containers have started arriving at sites around the area including the former Mendlesham airfield. Picture: ARCHANT

Man in his 30s suddenly dies in Leiston, police confirm

The East Anglian Air Ambulance landed in Victory Road Recreation Ground on Saturday Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Covid cases at school force 200 pupils to self-isolate

Students and staff at the Bury St Edmunds school are isolating after the coronavirus cases were confirmed Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Covid infection rate more than doubles in Babergh in a week as cases continue to rise across region

Ipswich town centre during the second weekend of lockdown Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Joy as ‘broken-hearted’ dog Ernie finds new home

'Broken-hearted' Ernie has now found a new home after his owner died. Picture: RSPCA

NHS shifts more than 1,000 containers of PPE from Felixstowe in a week

Containers have started arriving at sites around the area including the former Mendlesham airfield. Picture: ARCHANT

Man in his 30s suddenly dies in Leiston, police confirm

The East Anglian Air Ambulance landed in Victory Road Recreation Ground on Saturday Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Covid cases at school force 200 pupils to self-isolate

Students and staff at the Bury St Edmunds school are isolating after the coronavirus cases were confirmed Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Covid infection rate more than doubles in Babergh in a week as cases continue to rise across region

Ipswich town centre during the second weekend of lockdown Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Three arrested during anti-lockdown protest in Ipswich

Protesters in Ipswich on Saturday Picture: CHARLEY SHILLABEER

Covid winter plan set to be revealed - including relaxing rules for Christmas

The three-tier system is set to be reintroduced in England after the coronavirus lockdown ends on December 2 Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

‘It was great to celebrate with him’ - Lankester on sharing dramatic winner with childhood friend McGavin

Jack Lankester jumping for joy after his late winner. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Warning over rat infestations in Suffolk this winter

Warnings have been issued as rats and mice head inside over the winter Picture: TERRY HUNTER/CITIZENSIDE.COM

Firefighters called after man falls asleep while cooking

Firefighters in Essex were called to a flat fire Picture: ARCHANT