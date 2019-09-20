Ipswich Town remain among clubs with fewest fans banned for disorder

The ball ends up among the crowd during Ipswich Town's Sky Bet Championship match with Preston North End last season. Both clubs had among the fewest football banning orders in the division last season Picture: STEVE WALLER © Copyright Stephen Waller

A league table of football banning orders has revealed Ipswich Town fans remain among the best behaved in the country.

Nine banning orders were in force for yobs identifying as club supporters at the beginning of the season - two more than in 2018/19.

All were male, while seven of the nine were aged 18-34.

Ipswich Town were sixth from bottom in the list of banning orders by clubs competing in last season's Championship - with local rivals Norwich City recording the fewest overall (two).

Home Office statistics showed 1,771 orders were in force across England and Wales at the start of August - down 3% from the previous year, following a steady decline since 2011.

But the number of new banning orders increased by 19% (89) compared to the previous season - with just under a third of bans (549) issued during 2018/19.

The clubs with the highest number of orders in force were Newcastle United (71), Grimsby (61) and Birmingham City (57).

During the season, there were 1,381 football-related arrests made under Schedule One of the Football Spectators Act 1989 - a 10% fall on the previous season.

Clubs with the highest number of supporters arrested were Stoke City (80 arrests), Leeds United (49) and Aston Villa (42).

In addition, there were 155 arrests by British Transport Police (BTP) and 347 other (non-Schedule One) arrests at matches.

Banning orders are handed down by the courts to help prevent violence or disorder.

Individuals subject to banning orders are prevented from attending all regulated matches in the UK and may be required to surrender their passport before overseas matches and tournaments.

Banning orders are issued either following a conviction for a football-related offence or following a complaint by a local police force, BTP or Crown Prosecution Service.

The statutory duration of an order is between three and five years - or between six and 10 years where a custodial sentence was imposed for the original offence.

ITFC spokesman Steve Pearce said: "Our supporters are well respected, home and away, for their behaviour.

"That said, we maintain a zero tolerance approach towards any antisocial behaviour and will act accordingly."