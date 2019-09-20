E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Ipswich Town remain among clubs with fewest fans banned for disorder

20 September, 2019 - 05:30
The ball ends up among the crowd during Ipswich Town's Sky Bet Championship match with Preston North End last season. Both clubs had among the fewest football banning orders in the division last season Picture: STEVE WALLER

The ball ends up among the crowd during Ipswich Town's Sky Bet Championship match with Preston North End last season. Both clubs had among the fewest football banning orders in the division last season Picture: STEVE WALLER

© Copyright Stephen Waller

A league table of football banning orders has revealed Ipswich Town fans remain among the best behaved in the country.

Nine banning orders were in force for yobs identifying as club supporters at the beginning of the season - two more than in 2018/19.

All were male, while seven of the nine were aged 18-34.

Ipswich Town were sixth from bottom in the list of banning orders by clubs competing in last season's Championship - with local rivals Norwich City recording the fewest overall (two).

Home Office statistics showed 1,771 orders were in force across England and Wales at the start of August - down 3% from the previous year, following a steady decline since 2011.

But the number of new banning orders increased by 19% (89) compared to the previous season - with just under a third of bans (549) issued during 2018/19.

The clubs with the highest number of orders in force were Newcastle United (71), Grimsby (61) and Birmingham City (57).

You may also want to watch:

During the season, there were 1,381 football-related arrests made under Schedule One of the Football Spectators Act 1989 - a 10% fall on the previous season.

Clubs with the highest number of supporters arrested were Stoke City (80 arrests), Leeds United (49) and Aston Villa (42).

In addition, there were 155 arrests by British Transport Police (BTP) and 347 other (non-Schedule One) arrests at matches.

Banning orders are handed down by the courts to help prevent violence or disorder.

Individuals subject to banning orders are prevented from attending all regulated matches in the UK and may be required to surrender their passport before overseas matches and tournaments.

Banning orders are issued either following a conviction for a football-related offence or following a complaint by a local police force, BTP or Crown Prosecution Service.

The statutory duration of an order is between three and five years - or between six and 10 years where a custodial sentence was imposed for the original offence.

ITFC spokesman Steve Pearce said: "Our supporters are well respected, home and away, for their behaviour.

"That said, we maintain a zero tolerance approach towards any antisocial behaviour and will act accordingly."

Most Read

Netflix crews spotted filming major new movie in Suffolk

Ralph Fiennes, known for playing Voldemort in Harry Potter will be one of the main characters in Sutton Hoo Netflix movie The Dig. Picture: PA IMAGES

Six-bedroom Suffolk house to appear on Grand Designs

Kevin McCloud's Channel 4 Grand Designs team have visited a house in Hartest, west Suffolk Picture: IAN WEST/PA

Motorcyclist fighting for his life after collision with three cars

A collision has taken place at the junction at Boxford near Newton. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Revealed: The patient ratings of every doctor’s surgery in Suffolk

GP's across Suffolk have been highly rated by its patients in the annual GP Patient Survey for 2019. Picture: MONKEY BUSINESS FOTOLIA

Suffolk archaeologists set sights on former Time Team village

Channel 4's Time Team have previously carried out archaeological digs in the Suffolk village Picture: ALAN MACKLEY

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Netflix crews spotted filming major new movie in Suffolk

Ralph Fiennes, known for playing Voldemort in Harry Potter will be one of the main characters in Sutton Hoo Netflix movie The Dig. Picture: PA IMAGES

Six-bedroom Suffolk house to appear on Grand Designs

Kevin McCloud's Channel 4 Grand Designs team have visited a house in Hartest, west Suffolk Picture: IAN WEST/PA

Motorcyclist fighting for his life after collision with three cars

A collision has taken place at the junction at Boxford near Newton. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Revealed: The patient ratings of every doctor’s surgery in Suffolk

GP's across Suffolk have been highly rated by its patients in the annual GP Patient Survey for 2019. Picture: MONKEY BUSINESS FOTOLIA

Suffolk archaeologists set sights on former Time Team village

Channel 4's Time Team have previously carried out archaeological digs in the Suffolk village Picture: ALAN MACKLEY

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Fire crews attending huge thatch fire at cottages as smoke fills local roads

Fire crews are pumping water from a nearby brook to deal with the fire Picture: ARCHANT

Revealed: Is this the most bashed bridge in Suffolk?

The low bridge at Needham Market has been 53 times in the last five years. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich Town remain among clubs with fewest fans banned for disorder

The ball ends up among the crowd during Ipswich Town's Sky Bet Championship match with Preston North End last season. Both clubs had among the fewest football banning orders in the division last season Picture: STEVE WALLER

14-year-old girl sexually assaulted by men in alleyway

An assault has taken place in an alleyway in Haverhill between Horace Eves Close and Withersfield Road. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Watch: Drivers dice with death by weaving through level crossings

A black hatchback is forced to swerve after using Manningtree level while the red lights were flashing. Picture: NETWORK RAIL
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists