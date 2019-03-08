Double disappointment for Town fans as 30 fans receive parking tickets

More than 30 Ipswich Town fans were left doubly disappointed following the club's defeat at Colchester United after returning to find parking tickets on their cars.

Former engineer Kevin Smith, 67, had driven to the match in Colchester on Tuesday, November 12 with his brother and three of his friends.

No strangers to seeing the Blues play away from home, his brother's friends recommended parking in the main road towards the stadium, Axial Way, as they usually do before a game.

But the group were shocked to return to their cars to see parking tickets slapped on their windows - in a long line of "more than 30" other cars.

Mr Smith said: "We couldn't see any signs telling us we couldn't park there and there were not any yellow lines of any kind on the ground.

But now we've all been handed tickets.

"What annoys me is I feel like us football fans have been targeted by the council - no one else would usually be in that part of town during the evening, all of the businesses were closed.

"At first I wondered if it was some sort of scam or marketing ploy - but it is a genuine fine."

Mr Smith and his friends' fines say they had obstructed a cycle path. He is now in the process of appealing.

He added: "If I have really done that, then fine - but it needs to be more clearly posted so other football fans can be made aware.

"We are just quite angry to think they are targeting football fans knowing they can make more money."

Parking is available at the stadium but must be booked in advance, while businesses in the industrial estate in Axial Way have been known to open their gates to fans for a fee. The local Park and Ride also open up their car park.

Ipswich lost the Leasing.com Trophy match 1-0 after a Ryan Clampin wonder-goal.

A spokesman for the North Essex Parking Partnership (NEPP) said: "The Clearway route signposted along Axial Way helps to ensure safe traffic flow, reduce congestion and makes the road safer for all users.

"If a motorist believes a Penalty Charge Notice has been issued incorrectly, they can challenge it by submitting a written appeal with evidence to the NEPP, who will review the details of the case."