Town fans warned to check before they travel ahead of EFL trophy clash

Town fans heading for London Road are being warned to check ahead Picture: Pagepix Ltd Pagepix Ltd

Greater Anglia are warning Ipswich Town fans to check before they travel this afternoon ahead of EFL trophy game at Peterborough United.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

There have been significant disruption on the train line between Ipswich and Peterborough for the past three days with further cancellations already having been made this morning.

READ MORE: Further train cancellations as train fault disruption continues into third day

The rail problems couldn't come at a worse time for Town who are set to face Posh this evening at London Road.

A spokesman for Greater Anglia apologised for the issues facing rail users and encouraged them to plan ahead.

"It's worth fans checking in advance," he said.

Greater Anglia encouraged fans to look at the options available ahead of tonight's game and consider travelling either via Cambridge or Norwich.

Both routes will add time onto fans' journeys.

"Tickets will be valid for these routes," he added.

READ MORE: Peterborough v Ipswich Town preview