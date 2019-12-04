E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Town fans warned to check before they travel ahead of EFL trophy clash

PUBLISHED: 11:30 04 December 2019

Town fans heading for London Road are being warned to check ahead Picture: Pagepix Ltd

Town fans heading for London Road are being warned to check ahead Picture: Pagepix Ltd

Pagepix Ltd

Greater Anglia are warning Ipswich Town fans to check before they travel this afternoon ahead of EFL trophy game at Peterborough United.

There have been significant disruption on the train line between Ipswich and Peterborough for the past three days with further cancellations already having been made this morning.

READ MORE: Further train cancellations as train fault disruption continues into third day

The rail problems couldn't come at a worse time for Town who are set to face Posh this evening at London Road.

A spokesman for Greater Anglia apologised for the issues facing rail users and encouraged them to plan ahead.

"It's worth fans checking in advance," he said.

Greater Anglia encouraged fans to look at the options available ahead of tonight's game and consider travelling either via Cambridge or Norwich.

Both routes will add time onto fans' journeys.

"Tickets will be valid for these routes," he added.

READ MORE: Peterborough v Ipswich Town preview

Most Read

Empty Ipswich shop snapped up by department store

The team at Coes have nearly finished their Christmas windows. There is just one more to reveal. L-R Sonja Talbot, Annette Keeble,Georgia Barton Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I revise in bed’ – The heartbreaking story of 15-year-old GCSE pupil going to school hungry

Danielle, 15, from Sudbury, is living in poverty - when her parents' relationship broke down, she moved into temporary accommodation with her mum, Jodi. Her younger brother Phoenix is also affected Picture: CHANNEL 4/DISPATCHES: GROWING UP POOR BRITAIN'S BREADLINE KIDS STREAM NOW ON ALL 4

New train breaks down on Suffolk rail line

A new Greater Anglia Stadler train pictured at Trimley. Picture: HELEN BOTT

Boy, 13, left shaken after man tried to grab him in the street

A man tried to grab a 13-year-old boy on Sizewell Road, Leiston Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Road closed after emergency services called to serious accident

Two cars have collided on Flempton Road in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Empty Ipswich shop snapped up by department store

The team at Coes have nearly finished their Christmas windows. There is just one more to reveal. L-R Sonja Talbot, Annette Keeble,Georgia Barton Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I revise in bed’ – The heartbreaking story of 15-year-old GCSE pupil going to school hungry

Danielle, 15, from Sudbury, is living in poverty - when her parents' relationship broke down, she moved into temporary accommodation with her mum, Jodi. Her younger brother Phoenix is also affected Picture: CHANNEL 4/DISPATCHES: GROWING UP POOR BRITAIN'S BREADLINE KIDS STREAM NOW ON ALL 4

New train breaks down on Suffolk rail line

A new Greater Anglia Stadler train pictured at Trimley. Picture: HELEN BOTT

Boy, 13, left shaken after man tried to grab him in the street

A man tried to grab a 13-year-old boy on Sizewell Road, Leiston Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Road closed after emergency services called to serious accident

Two cars have collided on Flempton Road in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Amusement arcade burglar so intoxicated he could not recall break-in

Manning's Amusements, in Felixstowe Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Crash driver left scene and declined blood test at hospital

Motlalepula Spencer was taken to hospital for checks Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Man accused of intent to supply kilo of cocaine worth £100,000

Paul Redhead appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

Thieves steal huge amount of electrical cables overnight

The cable was stolen from Acton Lane in Sudbury Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Business which makes luxury playthings for yacht-owners cruises into the big time

A giant slide from Superyacht Tenders & Toys Picture: SUPERYACHT TENDERS AND TOYS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists