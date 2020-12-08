Ipswich Town striker James Norwood set to appear in court
PUBLISHED: 05:30 08 December 2020 | UPDATED: 06:48 08 December 2020
Ipswich Town striker James Norwood is expected to appear in court today to face a drink-driving charge.
The Blues forward, 30, is set to appear at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court in Ipswich today following the alleged drink-driving offence on Chapel Road, Cockfield, on August 30 this year.
Norwood’s court hearing was previously listed for October 13 but the case was adjourned and he was not required to attend.
The striker, who scored 11 goals for Town last season, has faced a series of injury set-backs this year.
After returning earlier than expected from a hamstring problem suffered in October, Norwood lasted just 35 minutes of his second start since the injury against Charlton Athletic on November 28 before limping off again.
Town boss Paul Lambert later confirmed the striker, who signed from Tranmere Rovers in the summer of 2019, had suffered another hamstring blow.
