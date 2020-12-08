E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Ipswich Town striker James Norwood set to appear in court

PUBLISHED: 05:30 08 December 2020 | UPDATED: 06:48 08 December 2020

James Norwood pictured during the 3-2 defeat against Portsmouth in the FA Cup. The striker is set to appear in court today Picture: ROSS HALLS

Ipswich Town striker James Norwood is expected to appear in court today to face a drink-driving charge.

The striker limped off in the 2-0 home defeat to Charlton Athletic Picture: STEVE WALLERThe striker limped off in the 2-0 home defeat to Charlton Athletic Picture: STEVE WALLER

The Blues forward, 30, is set to appear at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court in Ipswich today following the alleged drink-driving offence on Chapel Road, Cockfield, on August 30 this year.

Norwood’s court hearing was previously listed for October 13 but the case was adjourned and he was not required to attend.

MORE: Ipswich Town rumour: Celtic ‘considering approach’ for club legend Lambert

The striker, who scored 11 goals for Town last season, has faced a series of injury set-backs this year.

After returning earlier than expected from a hamstring problem suffered in October, Norwood lasted just 35 minutes of his second start since the injury against Charlton Athletic on November 28 before limping off again.

Town boss Paul Lambert later confirmed the striker, who signed from Tranmere Rovers in the summer of 2019, had suffered another hamstring blow.

