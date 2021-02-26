News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
'An exciting time' - Ipswich Town Supporters Club reacts to rumoured takeover deal

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 6:19 PM February 26, 2021   
Fans at Portman Road ranked low for both banning orders and arrests Picture: MARK HEATH

A group of American investors are rumoured to be in the midst of a deal to buy Ipswich Town Football Club - Credit: Archant

The head of the official Ipswich Town Supporters Club has given his reaction to the rumoured Tractor Boys takeover by an American investment group.

Supporters club chairman Mark Ramsay was speaking after it emerged a group of US investors led by businessman Brett Johnson are working on a deal to buy the club for £17.5million.

Sandra Cunningham, Mark Ramsay, Martin Swallow and Colin Kriedewold are thrilled with Ipswich Town's

Supporters club Mark Ramsay, second left, said he is open to the takeover - Credit: Archant

Mr Ramsay, an Ipswich fan for more than 50 years, said he had no knowledge of the deal - but said  the supporters' club would support it should investors have the Blues' best interests at heart.

Mr Ramsay said: "I'm hopeful that if this is the way forward for the club, then it will come good – as long as they are progressive and move in the right direction.

"As long as they have the best interests of the club and supporters at heart, we are all for it.

"It certainly is an exciting time."

Mr Johnson has a background in football, owning shares in four clubs worldwide.

